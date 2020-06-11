Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/06/2020 12:44:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Amputee couple will never walk alone

 
 
13/06/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Getting married after less than three months of dating seems pretty unusual, and many observers might think a little bit rushed. 

But when Cupid’s arrow hits the mark, destiny tends to take over.

That’s exactly what happened to one young Hanoi couple who tied the knot just weeks after they first met. But this is no ordinary relationship.

Both Nguyen Thi Le Thu and Doan Ngoc Bao are amputees who have both lost one of their legs.

Thu was just 10 years' old when she got her right leg trapped in heavy machinery which resulted in injuries so bad, it had to be amputated.

Amputee couple will never walk alone
Bao and Thu got married after less than three months of dating. — Photo courtesy of Le Thu

Bao suffered from elephantiasis tropica since he was a child and in 2012, doctors advised him the best course of action was to remove his left leg.

“If we stand alone then it will be incomplete, but together we make a perfect match,” said Thu, 26.

“Maybe others look at this as a disability, but to us this loss is not a disadvantage, but a piece of good fortune that created a link between us, a chance to meet and bring us together.

“And now we have become husband and wife.”

Thu works as an accountant, and despite his disability, Bao teaches children how to roller skate. The couple are expecting their first child in November.

Bao, 27, said: “We knew about each other before dating because of mutual friends. And many people wanted to introduce us. So we had heard about each other.”

The two started chatting on Facebook and quickly discovered a deep meaning in their messages.

Thu said: “I saw a picture of him and his friends in a running contest on Facebook and at that time, I thought his situation was just like me.

“A person who is in the same situation as me but has such a bright smile and optimistic attitude, I like that and think it is really attractive.

“Then I looked through his Facebook and sent an invitation to make friends. I was the one who took the initiative.”

Amputee couple will never walk alone
The newlywed couple are expecting their first child in November. — Photo courtesy of Le Thu

Finally, the couple met and it was love at first sight. Bao took his new girlfriend home to meet his family, and from that moment they knew they were destined to walk down the aisle together.

 

“From when we met to when we got married, it took less than three months,” Thu said.

“The first time I went to his home, we just thought of it as visiting a friend’s house. He called home to inform his parents he would be bringing his girlfriend with him.

“But after seeing me, his family were in total agreement and started talking about preparing for a wedding.

“While my family didn’t even know that I was seeing him, his family thought of a wedding day and everything else.

“Because the two families supported it, our marriage was faster than normal.”

The couple feel that because they got married so quickly, now is the time for dating and getting to know all about each other.

“After the wedding, we always feel new and think that now is the time to start learning more about each other,” Thu said.

“Sometimes, after work, we can go to watch movies, go to coffee shops and go to Hoan Kiem Lake for sightseeing. In general, we are just like a dating couple.”

And that’s exactly what they are, just like any other young couple in love. The only difference is, it was life changing misfortunes that brought them together.  

Bao said: “The fact is that everyone has their own circumstances, their own lives, so it is difficult to say words of encouragement.

“I just want to say that we have to keep trying. First is to live for present, second is to learn to accept and weather the storm.”

Thu added: “I think everyone has a missing piece of the puzzle, whether it is sooner or later they will meet their destiny.

“So what we have to do is live our lives being content, happy and optimistic.

“We should treasure our lives and make us the best version of ourselves then surely sooner or later we can meet our other halves.”

It took individual tragedies to bring this young couple together, but as they prepare to welcome their first child into the world, they couldn’t be any happier with the hands they have been dealt.  VNS

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons

With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese physicians win hearts and minds
Vietnamese physicians win hearts and minds
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Associate Professor Nguyen Lan Hieu, director-general of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, talks on what medical staff have been doing to win the hearts and minds of patients

HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen
HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City’s People’s Committee has allowed entertainment facilities such as bars and karaoke parlours to re-open after the country has gone through 56 straight days without any community transmission of COVID-19.

Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus
Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The quick establishment of a testing system and thorough quarantine measures are the main factors behind Vietnam’s success in containing COVID-19 community infections, 

Man charged with poisoning homeless people in California
Man charged with poisoning homeless people in California
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The suspect is accused of feeding his victims with a substance "twice as strong" as pepper spray.

Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations
Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Four Commune People’s Committee members have been reprimanded for attending a party in the middle of social distancing.  

Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test
Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Thousands of high school English teachers in Hanoi are concerned about a new announcement by the municipal Department of Education and Training (DoET) stating they would be tested.

Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects
Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Even as the Government has been calling on the private sector to invest in infrastructure projects due to the limited state budget, the sector has been staying clear of waterway and anti-flooding projects.

Law expected to better protect Vietnamese guest workers
Law expected to better protect Vietnamese guest workers
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Clear and detailed regulations are needed to strictly punish those who abuse labour export policies to make illegal profits, National Assembly deputies said on Wednesday morning

Kind-hearted monk contributes to Khmer community
Kind-hearted monk contributes to Khmer community
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Monk Ha Van Phung, the abbot of Khmer Xa Xiem Cu Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, always wanted to do something to help people in his hometown.

Pigs smuggling threatens food safety
Pigs smuggling threatens food safety
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

With pork prices rising relentlessly, pigs are being smuggled over the border from neighbouring countries into Vietnam.

Annual event honors 100 outstanding blood donors
Annual event honors 100 outstanding blood donors
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Tran Nam Quan, a 62-year-old man in Giong Rieng District of the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta’s Kien Giang Province, has donated blood more than 70 times. However, for him, each blood donation always has its own beautiful memory.

High-tech police work to prevent cyber crimes
High-tech police work to prevent cyber crimes
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

They may look like video game addicts, staring at their phones and laptops constantly, but these police officers aren't playing around.

Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas
Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

A teenager in the central province of Quang Ngai has just been invited by 21 universities in the US, the UK, Canada and Singapore.

Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

University autonomy helps raise quality in PhD education
University autonomy helps raise quality in PhD education
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Professor Le Vinh Danh, president of Ton Duc Thang University, talks about upcoming changes in PhD education in Vietnam.

Disabled boy pursues passion to study
Disabled boy pursues passion to study
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

A 2nd grader in Nha Trang City has made great efforts in handwriting despite having just three fingers on his left hand.

Sign of the times
Sign of the times
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Residents of Lane 38 Phuong Mai, Dong Da District, Hanoi in late May discovered that a sign that banned parking at the lane's gate had been replaced with a parking-allowed sign.

Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency
Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has asked local teachers to study and arrange time to take IELTS tests.

HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
SOCIETYicon  11/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged the Ministry of Transport to speed up construction of ring roads No. 3 and 4.

Vietnamese students change study-abroad plans because of Covid-19
Vietnamese students change study-abroad plans because of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Students planning to study abroad this year may have to postpone or delay the plans because of the epidemic. Large universities have also adjusted their enrollment schedules.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 