An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19

Two hospitals in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, discharged 11 COVID-19 patients on September 6 after making a full recovery from the disease.

Six patients came from Da Nang Lung Hospital and five were from Hoa Vang field hospital in Da Nang city.

Illustrative photo

All the 11 patients have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least three times and they are in stable health condition without any virus symptoms such as a fever, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath.

One of the patients suffers from chronic renal failure as well as other underlying illnesses. He will be staying in the hospital for continuous dialysis.

Upon leaving the hospital, they will be quarantined at home for another 14 days according to regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure they are safe from the virus.

Vietnam has so far registered 1,049 coronavirus cases since the virus attacked the country in late January. As many as 816 patients have recovered from the disease, and 35 patients have died of the virus.

Currently, five patients are in critical condition and one patient is at a high risk of death, according to doctors. The 50-year-old woman is relying on mechanical ventilation, and has generalised edema. She was diagnosed with pneumonia due to COVID-19 complication, heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, and end-stage chronic renal failure.

VOV