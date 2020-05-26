An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Leaders of An Giang Province check cracks on National Highway 91.

The provincial authorities on Sunday afternoon checked the cracks on Highway 91, the section through Binh Tan Hamlet, My Binh Commune in Chau Phu District.

The changes of water flow of the Hau River and soft ground are thought to be the initial cause of cracks, causing danger for local residents and vehicles.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh has asked leaders of Chau Phu District and Binh My Commune to urgently demarcate landslide-danger zones, install signs and control traffic to ensure safety for road users and residents.

The local People's Committee was also ordered to set up a plan to relocate households at risk of landslides to safe areas.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment needs to conduct surveys and examine the situation closely so that long-term solutions can be executed, chairman Binh said.

The risk of landslide can occur at any time as the province is in the rainy season, he said.

The crack measuring 20m long and 1.2cm wide was found along the Highway 91 section running through Binh Tan Hamlet on Saturday morning.

The crack has now widened to 2cm in some sections.

Local authorities cut down trees in the area where the cracks appeared and installed fences and signs to block vehicles passing.

According to Tran Thanh Nha, chairman of Chau Phu District's People's Committee, the landslide could affect over 100 nearby households. VNS

