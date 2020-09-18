Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia

21/09/2020    16:28 GMT+7

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm - ảnh 1
The market specializes in selling all kinds of second-hand goods, especially Japanese household goods that are of high quality.
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm - ảnh 2

This old music equipment booth is a favorite destination for antique enthusiasts.

Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
Simple small ads like this always have a special attraction for customers.
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
Watches from different periods are carefully selected by customers.
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
This Japanese fan from the Panasonic brand is being carefully checked by Mr. Minh. “These Japanese household appliances are usually durable, very good quality if you take the time to search."
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm

People come here to buy and sell, to exchange both usable and seemingly discarded items.
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
You can find secondhand products from the time of our grandparents at stalls like this.
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
The items sold here are quite varied .... almost anything can be found here.
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
Elephant ear fans, American fans, thermos, phones ... from old times are easy to find here, satisfying the passion of customers who love collecting old things.
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
 
Lạ lùng chợ phiên đồ cũ của những người ưa hoài niệm
The market is located between rows of newly built houses. Some people without a stall display their products on a piece of canvas.

Tien Phong

