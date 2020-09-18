An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

The market specializes in selling all kinds of second-hand goods, especially Japanese household goods that are of high quality.

This old music equipment booth is a favorite destination for antique enthusiasts.

Simple small ads like this always have a special attraction for customers. Watches from different periods are carefully selected by customers.

This Japanese fan from the Panasonic brand is being carefully checked by Mr. Minh. “These Japanese household appliances are usually durable, very good quality if you take the time to search."



People come here to buy and sell, to exchange both usable and seemingly discarded items.

You can find secondhand products from the time of our grandparents at stalls like this.

The items sold here are quite varied .... almost anything can be found here.

Elephant ear fans, American fans, thermos, phones ... from old times are easy to find here, satisfying the passion of customers who love collecting old things.



The market is located between rows of newly built houses. Some people without a stall display their products on a piece of canvas.

