Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

The Hanoi City People's Committee has decided to declare a state of landslide emergency on the right bank of the Ca Lo River’s section passing Ba Voi Temple.

Chairman of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has assigned the city's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to be the investor, that will urgently implement the upgrade as prescribed in order to soon repair the temple and ensure safety for this historical and cultural relic.

According to many locals, at the end of last year, the phenomenon of subsidence and groundwater effervescence began to appear along the bank of Ca Lo River.

However, in the last three months, erosion became serious, resulting in many sites next to the temple, seriously threatening the safety of the temple and visitors.

“The deepest point subsides to 2m. The shallowest point is over 1m," said Nguyen Van Luan, Head of Ba Voi Temple’s management board.

"Immediately discovering the subsidence, the management board sent a report to the Dong Anh District People's Committee and relevant agencies."

“We found many 3m-long cracks on the house’s wall and broken brick floor,” Luan said.

The temple has been closed and dangerous landslide warning boards were also posted at many critical points. The path to the river was carefully fenced.

The temple was built in the 11th Century, located next to Ca Lo River. VNS

