30/05/2020 19:01:39 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again

 
 
30/05/2020    17:46 GMT+7

Another heat wave is sweeping across the northern and central regions of Vietnam, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and UV levels hazardous to human health.

another heat wave strikes, temperatures rise to 40 again hinh 0

Northern and central regions are bracing for another heat wave

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported on May 30 a low pressure is expanding southward, and together with the foehn effect it will cause another heat wave in the northern and central regions.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius in the plain and between 38-40 degrees Celsius in the mountain.

The hot spell is likely to increase its intensity in both regions, especially in the central region on June 1.  

After having enjoyed mild weather for several days, the capital city of Hanoi will see temperatures rise to 35-37 degrees Celsius as from May 30. Temperatures in several places in the capital will even hit a high of 38 degrees Celsius, while humidity is to fall to 40-45%.

 

The UV index is forecast to reach between 7 and 9, sometimes 10 and 11 in big cities, posing health risks to people working outside.

The NCHMF warned about a high risk of fires and explosions in residential areas due to an increasing demand for power consumption in the coming days.

In addition, the hot weather can cause dehydration, exhaustion, heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Residents are advised to drink more water, eat nutritious foods, and avoid going out if not necessary to protect their health from the harmful effects of the heat. VOV

 
 

.
Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.

High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Audit, when working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), named a number of schools which enroll students of low quality for high-quality training programs.

More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Not only expatriates in Vietnam but also foreign students in all over the world have a need to learn Vietnamese. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 29
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

More COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asia

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

A fisherman in the central province of Quang Ngai has been fined more than VND927.5 million (USD40,304) for fishing in Malaysian waters.

Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Hanoi police have arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in an online gambling ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion.

People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam asked for continued investigation into a case involving former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Thanh Tai, 

Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Nhan Dan 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has set three Asian records in developing and applying new medical techniques.

Man arrested for acid attack
Man arrested for acid attack
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The US city sees a third night of unrest sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

HCM City to build more public parks
HCM City to build more public parks
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Myka Stauffer says her son's behaviour became too difficult but critics accuse her of exploitation.

Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Officials now say 1,561 people died from the disease in April - not 639 as initially announced.

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest news

