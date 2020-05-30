Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again

Another heat wave is sweeping across the northern and central regions of Vietnam, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and UV levels hazardous to human health.

Northern and central regions are bracing for another heat wave

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported on May 30 a low pressure is expanding southward, and together with the foehn effect it will cause another heat wave in the northern and central regions.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius in the plain and between 38-40 degrees Celsius in the mountain.

The hot spell is likely to increase its intensity in both regions, especially in the central region on June 1.

After having enjoyed mild weather for several days, the capital city of Hanoi will see temperatures rise to 35-37 degrees Celsius as from May 30. Temperatures in several places in the capital will even hit a high of 38 degrees Celsius, while humidity is to fall to 40-45%.

The UV index is forecast to reach between 7 and 9, sometimes 10 and 11 in big cities, posing health risks to people working outside.

The NCHMF warned about a high risk of fires and explosions in residential areas due to an increasing demand for power consumption in the coming days.

In addition, the hot weather can cause dehydration, exhaustion, heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Residents are advised to drink more water, eat nutritious foods, and avoid going out if not necessary to protect their health from the harmful effects of the heat. VOV