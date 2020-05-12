Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/05/2020 18:03:46 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project

 
 
12/05/2020    16:51 GMT+7

Police on Monday said they have arrested and launched an investigation against a senior leader of the State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for violations in handling a key project in central Vietnam.

Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
Le Quang Hao, Deputy Director-General of Vietnam Expressway Corporation.

Le Quang Hao, Deputy Director-General of VEC, was also the head of the committee in charge of conducting quality inspection of Quang Nam-Da Nang expressway, which was put into operation in September 2018. Reports quickly emerged regarding the road's questionable construction quality, with potholes and cracks developing shortly after its opening that required urgent maintenance.

Hao was charged with “violating construction regulations, leading to serious consequences” under the Vietnam Penal Code 2015.

According to the Investigation Police Agency, Hao’s wrongdoing involves faulty pre-acceptance testing of the construction project of the expressway (specifically, the 65km Tuy Loan-Tam Ky section) that is not in line with regulations and provisions of the law, not in compliance with the approved standards, technical instructions, and the project design requirements, resulting in unqualified works being put into use, causing very serious consequences.

The police are expanding the investigation and consolidating the case to clarify the role of each of the suspects involved in the case.

Previously, Vietnamese police detained and investigated eight people, including the former director of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai project management unit and other senior executives of sub-project management units.

 

The expressway has a total length of over 139.2km, running through Da Nang City, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces, which constitutes a major part of the central key economic region of the country.

With construction beginning in 2013, the expressway's total costs came to upwards of VND34.5 trillion (US$1.64 billion), including $798.5 million in loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and over $590 million from the World Bank (WB), with the remainder sourced from the Vietnamese Government's budget. VNS

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

Five more investigated for Da Nang-Quang Ngai expressway issues

Five more investigated for Da Nang-Quang Ngai expressway issues

Police on Tuesday arrested a former director and vice director of construction contractors involved in a key expressway in central Vietnam after severe degradation was reported on the road merely a year following its opening.

Four arrested for violations in expressway project

Four arrested for violations in expressway project

Four former and current executives have been detained in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction and work approval of a 139-kilometer-long expressway connecting Danang with Quang Ngai Province. 

 
 

Other News

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 12
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese returning from Malaysia test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A woman in the northern province of Tuyen Quang is using traditional music to help local people understand more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Wuhan has proposed an ambitious battle plan to test its entire population in just 10 days.

Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 11 opened the first instance trial on the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal in which dozens of candidates had their exam scores increased

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

For the past month, a “rice ATM” has been automatically dispensing free rice 24/7 to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  11/05/2020 

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 11
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Pagodas reopen, but no foreign admissions

No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, marking 24 days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

As many as 670,000 employees lost their jobs in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has told private schools to negotiate with students’ parents the tuition fees they need to pay for the closure period following complaints that many schools are demanding unreasonable amounts.

