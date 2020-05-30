Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ASEAN countries continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions

 
 
31/05/2020

Thailand on May 29 decided to shorten the night curfew by an hour, starting June 1, when the country enters the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown easing.

Secretary-General of the National Security Council General Somsak Rungsita said that the new curfew time will be from 11pm to 3am, instead of from 11pm to 4am as applied in the second phase.

Thailand will also ease inter-provincial travel restrictions, but has not yet decided to reopen beaches, except cultural, archaeological and heritage sites, he said, adding that foreign tourists are not allowed to enter the country.

On the day, the Thai Foreign Ministry announced that under the third phase of the lockdown relaxation, foreigners with work permits or permission from the Labour Ministry or other government agencies will be allowed to enter the country after registration. They, however, must have health insurance and a health certificate and will also be subject to 14- quarantine on entry to Thailand, either in a state facility or in a private facility at their own cost.

On May 29, Thailand reported 11 new infections, who all had returned from Kuwait, raising the total to 3,076, including 57 deaths.

The country is expecting a complete removal of lockdown in July.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian Government announced that any traveller entering Cambodia and found violating the mandatory 14-day quarantine will be punished in accordance with the law.

The announcement comes following last week’s lifting of entry bans for travellers coming from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Iran and the United States with the condition of presenting a health certificate issued by the host country’s health countries, indicating that the traveller is cleared for COVID-19.

 

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen once again called for high vigilance to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, although the country has so far confirmed 124 cases, of whom 122 have given the all-clear.

In other developments, on May 29, Laos continued to loosen several social restrictions after 47 straight days going through without new cases.

From June 2, students of the last grades are allowed to return to school and short-term training courses to resume. And all schools are allowed to reopen on June 15. Cinemas, night markets and restaurants can also serve locals again.

However, Laos will continue to restrict entry-exit activities until the end of June.

Meanwhile, on May 29, Indonesia reported 678 new infections, bringing the tall to 25,216, including 1,520 fatalities.

As of May 30, Malaysia confirmed 7,731 COVID-19 infections, with 103 more cases reported on May 29./.VNA

 
 

