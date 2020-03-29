Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ASEAN nations see large numbers of new COVID-19 cases

 
 
30/03/2020    00:25 GMT+7

The Philippines Ministry of Health on March 29 recorded 343 more people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the highest number in a day in the country, raising the total cases to 1,418 people, including 71 deaths.

ASEAN nations see large numbers of new COVID-19 cases hinh anh 1

People wear face masks to avoid COVID-19 infection in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 14 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

According to the ministry, seven more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Philippines to 42.

On the same day, the Health Ministry of Malaysia said there were 150 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total number in the country up to 2,470. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19-related dealths increased to 34 after the country recorded seven more deaths in the past 24 hours.

 

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s total COVID-19 cases reached 1,285, including 130 new infections. Health official Achmad Yurianto said 12 more people died of the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities in Indonesia to 144. According to the official, Indonesia has tested over 6,500 people nationwide.

Also on March 29, the Ministry of Health of Singapore announced one more death due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to three. SARS-CoV-2 infections in Singapore now number 802.

In Thailand, there are 1,388 new cases, including seven deaths./. VNA

 
 

