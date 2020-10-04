Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/10/2020 07:48:21 (GMT +7)
Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure

05/10/2020    07:46 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure hinh anh 1

A corner of Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

CAAV said the flight frequency of airlines has increased in recent times, while the operating capacity of the airport can only ensure a maximum of 25 flights per hour, resulting in increased flight delays at the airport, especially in peak hours.

Meanwhile, the concrete construction for the runway is maintaining the schedule. Therefore, to be able to increase flights, the administration petitioned the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closure of the airport.

Specifically, instead of closing from 0:30am to 6:30 am, CAAV suggested opening half an hour earlier, only closing from 0:30am to 6:00am.

 

Previously, CAAV decided to adjust the time for suspending the operation of the airport from 0:30am to 6:30am from September 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 to serve the construction work.

The administration has also directed Noi Bai International Airport and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to create the most favourable conditions for construction units

The project to upgrade and repair the runway at Noi Bai International Airport with total investment of over 2 trillion VND started on June 26. The construction is expected to be fully completed before the lunar New Year festival 2022./.VNA

 
 

.
No new COVID-19 cases in community for 32 consecutive days
No new COVID-19 cases in community for 32 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 afternoon, marking the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM
COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Driving kids' dreams of health and happiness
Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Ngo Quy Dang has won the gold medal at the international mathematics competition IMO 2020. Dang, a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, got 36 out of 42 score and solved 5 out of 6 questions at the competition.

VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

By the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, Vietnam had 364,776 nursery school teachers, an increase of 2, 604 teachers over the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon's first metro route leaves Japan
Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

