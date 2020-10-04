Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

A corner of Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

CAAV said the flight frequency of airlines has increased in recent times, while the operating capacity of the airport can only ensure a maximum of 25 flights per hour, resulting in increased flight delays at the airport, especially in peak hours.

Meanwhile, the concrete construction for the runway is maintaining the schedule. Therefore, to be able to increase flights, the administration petitioned the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closure of the airport.

Specifically, instead of closing from 0:30am to 6:30 am, CAAV suggested opening half an hour earlier, only closing from 0:30am to 6:00am.

Previously, CAAV decided to adjust the time for suspending the operation of the airport from 0:30am to 6:30am from September 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 to serve the construction work.

The administration has also directed Noi Bai International Airport and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to create the most favourable conditions for construction units

The project to upgrade and repair the runway at Noi Bai International Airport with total investment of over 2 trillion VND started on June 26. The construction is expected to be fully completed before the lunar New Year festival 2022./.VNA