Bach Mai hospital after disinfection

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.
People coming and leaving the hospital are checked carefully (Photo: VNA)
Family members send essential goods to quarantined people at the hospital (Photo: VNA)
Security barriers are set outside the hospital’s gate (Photo: VNA)
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.
