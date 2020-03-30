Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection

 
 
31/03/2020    10:56 GMT+7

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 1

People coming and leaving the hospital are checked carefully (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 2

Family members send essential goods to quarantined people at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 3

People coming and leaving the hospital are checked carefully (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 4

People coming and leaving the hospital are checked carefully (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 5

People coming and leaving the hospital are checked carefully (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 6

Security barriers are set outside the hospital’s gate (Photo: VNA)

 
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 7

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 8

People coming and leaving the hospital are checked carefully (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 9

Family members send essential goods to quarantined people at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection hinh anh 10

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases (Photo: VNA)

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak

Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020.

 
 

