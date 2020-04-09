Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official

About 9,000 people connected to Bach Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hanoi, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days.

Hanoi's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Control hold a meeting on Thursday, releasing updates on the COVID-19 hot spot at Bach Mai Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Doan Tan

Among 251 COVID-19 cases confirmed by Thursday morning in Vietnam, 102 cases are in Hanoi including 40 detected in quarantine areas and 62 in the community.

Among Hanoi’s total cases, 38 relate to Bach Mai Hospital including 22 workers of Truong Sinh Company – a service provider in the hospital, and two nurses. The remaining 22 infection cases are patients, their caregivers and people who had close contact with them.

Director of Hanoi’s Health Department Nguyen Khac Hien said since March 28, local authorities had found 25,951 people who visited Bach Mai Hospital between March 10 to March 28.

Nearly 17,200 people were tested, of which 8,410 people were confirmed negative for the new coronavirus, five people were confirmed positive and the rest are awaiting test results.

Speaking at the online meeting of the city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday afternoon, municipal People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said that 10 days after being lockdown, the Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak was under control.

He said he felt quite relieved to know more than 4,000 doctors and staff at the hospital had tested negative for SARS-Cov-2 at least twice.

Vice director of Bach Mai Hospital Ngo Quy Chau told the meeting that employees of Truong Sinh Company stayed at the hospital from March 10 to March 28. They had meals at the hospital’s canteen and slept on the first and second floors of the hospital’s nursing centre.

Chung said that as the nearly 90 employees of Truong Sinh Company mostly stayed in the hospital at this time, the risk of infection to the community was lower.

He said all the employees were isolated and had been tested for the coronavirus since March 28.

As for the employees that went with 34 hospital workers to the hospital’s branch in Ha Nam Province by coach, all were also quarantined by March 28.

Nguyen Nhat Cam, director of the city’s Centre for Diseases Control (CDC) said that according to the list of visitors provided by Bach Mai Hospital, about 4,000 people had not been found.

Cam said that authorities at districts, towns and communes were still searching for and testing these people.

He added that the CDC was making efforts to offer both quick and slow tests.

The centre has also worked with Bach Mai Hospital on disinfectant measures, first in places where Truong Sinh Company’s employees work and stay, then at the hospital’s examination and treatment areas.

The hospital’s vice director Chau said that despite the lockdown, the hospital still received patients with serious illnesses from other hospitals.

The new patients and their caregivers tested negative for the virus three times, Chau said, suggesting that when the patients recovered from their illnesses, they should be re-transferred to local hospitals and the CDC of their residential areas would carry out follow-up health monitoring. — VNS

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.