Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

At each stop on its trip, these vehicles opened its doors in three or seven days and then they continued to move another places for its charitable mission.

Nguyen Thi Hang, the owner of Bardy Barber Shop, has organized charitable barbershop by turning a truck equipped with an air conditioner using solar power and facilities for haircuts worth VND1 billion (US$ 42,987).

Staffs of the barbershop didn’t take money; if anyone wanted to pay, they can put money into a charity box someplace in the mobile barbershop, Hang said. The money will be used for aiding people with deprived backgrounds across the country.

Ms. Hang shared she offered free haircuts to help poverty-stricken save a sum of money. She revealed a plan of trans-country road trips to offer gratis haircuts to all penniless people nationwide.

The money which people donate for free haircuts will be used for supporting families whose economic condition at poverty line, Hang said.

After two weeks, the mobile barbershop has offered gratis haircuts for hundreds of people. 36-year-old Tran Van Ba in Go Vap District, a customer of the mobile barbershop, lauded the charitable deed.

Last week, six barbershops in pickup trucks of East-West Barber Shop also provided haircuts to students at the cost of VND2,000 per person.

The owner of East-West Barber Shop Nguyen Hoai Thanh said that the vehicles offered students cheap haircuts in one month to help students save money for buying books and studying items.

Bui Anh Tuan (SGGP)