Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 09:07:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC

 
 
27/05/2020    07:52 GMT+7

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC

A barbershops in a pickup truck (Photo: SGGP)

At each stop on its trip, these vehicles opened its doors in three or seven days and then they continued to move another places for its charitable mission.

Nguyen Thi Hang, the owner of Bardy Barber Shop, has organized charitable barbershop by turning a truck equipped with an air conditioner using solar power and facilities for haircuts worth VND1 billion (US$ 42,987).

Staffs of the barbershop didn’t take money; if anyone wanted to pay, they can put money into a charity box someplace in the mobile barbershop, Hang said. The money will be used for aiding people with deprived backgrounds across the country.

Ms. Hang shared she offered free haircuts to help poverty-stricken save a sum of money. She revealed a plan of trans-country road trips to offer gratis haircuts to all penniless people nationwide.

 

The money which people donate for free haircuts will be used for supporting families whose economic condition at poverty line, Hang said.

After two weeks, the mobile barbershop has offered gratis haircuts for hundreds of people. 36-year-old Tran Van Ba in Go Vap District, a customer of the mobile barbershop, lauded the charitable deed.

Last week, six barbershops in pickup trucks of East-West Barber Shop also provided haircuts to students at the cost of VND2,000 per person.

The owner of East-West Barber Shop Nguyen Hoai Thanh said that the vehicles offered students cheap haircuts in one month to help students save money for buying books and studying items.

Bui Anh Tuan (SGGP)

 
 

Other News

.
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to restructure its media industry and post-revamp will have a total of 19 outlets comprising seven newspapers, one radio and television station each and 10 magazines.

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

People in Afghanistan dared to hope for peace, but they are now fighting both violence and the virus.

HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

HCM City People’s Committee has instructed departments to assess a pre-feasibility study report for the first phase of the Metro Line No 5 project.

$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed
$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Up to 600 bus stop shelters are expected to be built in Hanoi with a total investment capital of VND1 trillion (USD43.47 million).

Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal
Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The People’s Procuracy in the northern province of Son La on Sunday proposed prison terms from two to 25 years for 12 defendants involved in test score manipulation in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse
Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Dong Nai investigative police agency has decided to prosecute and temporarily detain Ha Duy Hai, director of Ha Hai Nga construction firm, for his alleged responsibility in a wall collapse that killed 10 people and injured 14 others 11 days ago.

One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school
One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A student has been killed and 12 others were injured after a large tree fell on them at a secondary school in HCM City’s District 3 on Tuesday morning.

Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum
Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.

No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched
No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

An online contest on tobacco harm prevention was launched across Việt Nam from now till May 31 to celebrate the World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the National No Tobacco Week 2020 (May 25-31).

Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations
Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

An information campaign on the dangers of smoking and smoking in public is being carried out at eight bus and ferry stations in HCM City from May 2020 to June 2021 on the occasion of the World Smoke-Free Day on May 31.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 26
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCMC quarantines 303 people from Europe
 

Coronavirus outbreak: Five ways Europe is easing lockdown
Coronavirus outbreak: Five ways Europe is easing lockdown
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Jogging in a Madrid park, having a Czech beer, taking a Greek ferry - Europe is opening up more.

HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub
HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of three districts and 19 wards in the eastern side of the city.

Coronavirus: Spain to stop quarantining arrivals from 1 July
Coronavirus: Spain to stop quarantining arrivals from 1 July
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Foreign visitors to Spain will no longer have to undergo a two-week quarantine from 1 July, the government has announced.

Coffee farms see high yields from new trees
Coffee farms see high yields from new trees
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Coffee farms in Kon Tum Province are producing higher yields from new coffee trees and older trees grafter with young shoots. 

Youngsters share views on building the future
Youngsters share views on building the future
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hundreds of Vietnamese youngsters across the country took part in the online UN75 Youth Forum on Sunday to discuss what they want in the future, a key theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi
Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The heavy rain on an early morning in April could not stop Dinh Thi Thao and her friends starting their rounds of small houses on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 