13/07/2020 12:10:03 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
13/07/2020    11:58 GMT+7

Ben Tre Province authorities have sought VND250 billion (US$10.7 million) from the Government to build reservoirs to store freshwater and avoid a shortage due to drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers.

Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
A National Assembly delegation inspects plans for an irrigation system in Ben Tre Province. — Photo www.sggp.org.vn

A National Assembly delegation headed by Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien last week met with province authorities to discuss water security, and drought and saltwater prevention, and went on a field trip to see the Kenh Lap Reservoir and Kenh Lap Water Treatment Plant in Ba Tri District and Ba Lai Dam in Binh Dai and Ba Tri.

To ensure there is adequate water for people’s daily use and agriculture, the province plans to build reservoirs with a capacity of 1.5 million cubic metres in coastal districts.

Nguyen Huu Lap, deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, said the severe drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019-20 dry season had seriously affected the province’s socio-economy.

The agricultural sector was severely impacted, and suffered an estimated loss of more than VND1.6 trillion ($71 million).

Nearly 28,000ha of fruit trees, 1.2 million flowering and ornamental plants, 600ha of seedlings, 168ha of crops, and more than 3,000ha of aquaculture area were affected.

The saltwater also affected other sectors such as industry, construction, tourism, and processing.

The double impact of the drought and the Covid-19 pandemic caused negative GDP growth for the province in the first half of the year, Lap said.

The province has huge volumes of groundwater and surface water, but most of it was affected by the saltwater since it is very close to the sea and has four large estuaries.

 

The main sources of freshwater are rains and rivers.

This leads to a lack of water during the dry season and excess water during the rainy season, Lap said.

Hien said the province is one of the worst affected by the impacts of climate change in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta.

He called on the province to co-ordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other ministries and agencies and submit a detailed report to the National Assembly for consideration.

It is necessary to draw up general planning for irrigation systems and short-term strategies and long-term solutions for prevention of saltwater intrusion, he said.

Protecting water from pollution and changing farming methods to suit the current situation are also imperative, he added.  VNS

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province, the largest in the Mekong Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage.  

Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

 
 

Other News

.
UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

More than 30.8 million people aged 15 and above have been adversely affected by COVID-19, either losing their jobs or having their salaries seriously slashed.

COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded two more imported cases returning from Russia, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 372, the Ministry of Health said in its coronavirus update on July 12.

Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Two more local people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been diagnosed with bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria as the outbreak is spreading in the region, the provincial Centre of Diseases Control said on July 12.

Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours - around a quarter of all of the United States' daily infections.

High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A new high-speed boat service between HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province was launched last Friday.

COVID-19: Recovered British pilot leaves Hanoi for hometown
COVID-19: Recovered British pilot leaves Hanoi for hometown
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

British pilot Stephen Cameron, the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam, boarded Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in Hanoi at midnight July 11 on a special flight to his hometown in the UK.

Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.
Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

The runway extension project at Con Dao Airport will reclaim 120 metres from the sea and cost VND2.3trn (US$99m).

Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River
Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.

Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.

HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts
HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

An official in Ho Chi Minh City said it was not fair if the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) did not allow students to continue attending because of conflicts with their parents.

Former minister of industry and trade investigated
Former minister of industry and trade investigated
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien
Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Vietnam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, highlighted certain achievements in the fight for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims during an interview with the VNA.

Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

Truong Anh Dung, directorate of Vocational Education and Training Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, talks on his department’s resolve to create a diverse occupational education network to meet labour market needs.

Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam has fallen one place to 89th on a list compiled by the Haley Passport Index 2019 which details the world’s most powerful passports.

Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

At least five people were killed and 30 were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 11.

Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam will implement a pilot scheme of reopening international air routes to several regional countries to bring back Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas due to COVID-19, 

Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has announced changes in the visa policy applied to international students planning to attend online courses for the 2020 autumn semester in the US.

Latest news

