Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project

The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.





According to the ministry, construction for the projects will start at the end of September as nearly 90% of site clearance has now been completed.

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The stressed that construction quality was the top priority so winning contractors should have capacity in finance, equipment, labour, and experience.

The minister also revealed that they have received submissions from 14 investors for five sub-projects carried out under the BOT model.

"We will announce the approved contractors in December and start construction of those five projects early next year if there are no problems in raising capital," he said.

In a government meeting held early July, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the ministry to prepare for the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution on adjusting the investment policy for the North-South Expressway in 2017-2020.

The resolution, issued on June 19, said the National Assembly decided to change the investment model from Public-Private Partnership to public investment for the Mai Son - National Highway No 45, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay sections.

At the meeting, the PM agreed to assign Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The to take responsibility to carry out the three sub-projects after the switch to public investment.

The North-South Expressway, covering 1,811km with 16 sections, will run from Hanoi to the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho. Once it is completed, it is expected to become the key route along the entire country. VGP

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances Driven by favours and other advantages, domestic construction giants like Cienco4, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Licogi 16, and Vinaconex Corporation have a high possibility of joining five sections of the North-South Expressway via PPP model.