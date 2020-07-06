BIDV case heading to court on July 20

Twelve people involved in violations of banking operations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) will be brought to trial on July 20, according to the Hanoi People’s Court.

Doan Anh Sang, Ngo Duy Chinh, Nguyen Xuan Giap, Pham Hong Quang, Dang Thanh Nam. (Photo: Baochinhphu.vn)

Tran Bac Ha, former Chairman of the bank, was determined to have been the mastermind behind the violations. He, however, died in prison in July last year after a long illness.

The accused include Tran Luc Lang and Doan Anh Sang, former Deputy General Directors of BIDV; Kieu Dinh Hoa, former Director of BIDV’s Ha Tinh branch (BIDV Ha Tinh), and Le Thi Van Anh, former customer service head of BIDV Ha Tinh; and Ngo Duy Chinh, former Director of BIDV's Ha Thanh branch (BIDV Ha Thanh), Nguyen Xuan Giap, former Deputy Director of BIDV Ha Thanh, Pham Hong Quang, former head of the branch’s customer service division, and Dang Thanh Nam, an official in charge of customer management at BIDV Ha Thanh.

They were prosecuted for “violating regulations on banking operations, other activities relating to banking operations.”

Other suspects accused of abusing trust to appropriate property include Doan Hong Dung, former Director of the Trung Dung Company, Tran Anh Quang and Dinh Van Dung, both former General Directors of the Binh Ha Company, and Nguyen Thi Thanh Son, former Director of the Ha Nam Company.

According to the indictment, from 2011 to 2016, taking advantage of his position, Tran Bac Ha directed his subordinates at BIDV and its Ha Tinh and Ha Thanh branches to illegally grant loans to the Binh Ha and Trung Dung companies, causing losses of over 1.67 trillion VND (72.37 million USD).

Ha was therefore charged with “violating regulations on banking operations, other activities relating to banking operations”, in line with Article 206, Clause 4 of the 2015 Penal Code./.VNA