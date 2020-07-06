Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SOCIETY
 
 
BIDV case heading to court on July 20

07/07/2020    11:32 GMT+7

Twelve people involved in violations of banking operations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) will be brought to trial on July 20, according to the Hanoi People’s Court.

BIDV case heading to court on July 20 hinh anh 1

Doan Anh Sang, Ngo Duy Chinh, Nguyen Xuan Giap, Pham Hong Quang, Dang Thanh Nam. (Photo: Baochinhphu.vn)

Tran Bac Ha, former Chairman of the bank, was determined to have been the mastermind behind the violations. He, however, died in prison in July last year after a long illness.

The accused include Tran Luc Lang and Doan Anh Sang, former Deputy General Directors of BIDV; Kieu Dinh Hoa, former Director of BIDV’s Ha Tinh branch (BIDV Ha Tinh), and Le Thi Van Anh, former customer service head of BIDV Ha Tinh; and Ngo Duy Chinh, former Director of BIDV's Ha Thanh branch (BIDV Ha Thanh), Nguyen Xuan Giap, former Deputy Director of BIDV Ha Thanh, Pham Hong Quang, former head of the branch’s customer service division, and Dang Thanh Nam, an official in charge of customer management at BIDV Ha Thanh.

They were prosecuted for “violating regulations on banking operations, other activities relating to banking operations.”

 

Other suspects accused of abusing trust to appropriate property include Doan Hong Dung, former Director of the Trung Dung Company, Tran Anh Quang and Dinh Van Dung, both former General Directors of the Binh Ha Company, and Nguyen Thi Thanh Son, former Director of the Ha Nam Company.

According to the indictment, from 2011 to 2016, taking advantage of his position, Tran Bac Ha directed his subordinates at BIDV and its Ha Tinh and Ha Thanh branches to illegally grant loans to the Binh Ha and Trung Dung companies, causing losses of over 1.67 trillion VND (72.37 million USD).

Ha was therefore charged with “violating regulations on banking operations, other activities relating to banking operations”, in line with Article 206, Clause 4 of the 2015 Penal Code./.VNA

 
 

Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
1 giờ trước 

Many businesses are planning to reduce the number of employees on their payroll in the next few months.

Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
1 giờ trước 

Vietnam and the US have been working together for a number of decades already to clear away unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war, which has proven to be fruitful, 

Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community
Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community
1 giờ trước 

Vietnam entered the 82nd consecutive day without any new COVID-19 case in the community as of 6am on July 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

More work needed to improve population quality: official
More work needed to improve population quality: official
3 giờ trước 

Although Vietnam has obtained some achievements in improving the quality of its population, there is still room for improvement, said Do Xuan Tuyen, deputy minister of health.

Online traffic fines struggle to make impact
Online traffic fines struggle to make impact
5 giờ trước 

Colonel Do Thanh Binh, deputy director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, talks to the media about paying traffic fines online via the national public service portal.

Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census
Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census
17 giờ trước 

The percentage of poor and near-poor households in ethnic minority dominated areas in Vietnam is 3.5 times higher than the country’s average, the latest survey conducted by Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs reveals. 

Effort to wean off online games
Effort to wean off online games
17 giờ trước 

Online game has penetrated to Vietnam for many years and spread its popularity rapidly. However when a love of gaming has crossed into the danger zone, it would cause serious impacts to gamers.

HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line
HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line
19 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to stop construction of high-rise apartment buildings in downtown areas and focus instead on building such residential complexes along the first metro route in the eastern part of the city comprising districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
19 giờ trước 

The initial six months of the year saw 40 cases of food poisoning affect approximately 1,087 people, killing 15 individuals in the process, according to the General Statistics Office.

10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
20 giờ trước 

Nearly 10,000 units of blood have been collected over the past month during the annual nationwide blood donation campaign Hành Trình Đỏ (Red Journey).

COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
21 giờ trước 

Fourteen people in Thanh Hoa province have been suspected of coronavirus infection after their first test and they have all been transferred to Hanoi for further tests and monitoring, according to the provincial Centre for Diseases Control.

HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
21 giờ trước 

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
21 giờ trước 

A group of 23 Chinese experts have started work on the long-delayed Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi after successfully undergoing a 14-day quarantine period

Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
21 giờ trước 

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern and central regions will experience a new long heat wave with a highest temperature of over 40 degrees starting from July 6.

Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
22 giờ trước 

A fire broke out at a wood workshop in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s Vung Tau City early Monday morning, destroying 300 square metres of the workshop.

Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
06/07/2020 

The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/NĐ-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.  

Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers' quality: expert
Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
06/07/2020 

Nguyen Dinh Duc, a professor from Vietnam National University, speaks about the implementation of the Vietnamese Qualifications Framework and the difficulties training institutes will face when applying the new framework.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6
06/07/2020 

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
06/07/2020 

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
23 giờ trước 

A case of a rare brain-eating amoeba has been confirmed in Florida, according to health officials in the US state.

