Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi

The scene of the fire at Biovet Company’s warehouse in Hanoi City, which killed three people – PHOTO: TNO

Nguyen Thanh Tung, deputy director of the Hanoi Police, told Thanh Nien newspaper on May 6 that the Hanoi Police’s criminal police division has launched a criminal investigation into the source of the fire.

Earlier that day, at 11 a.m., the fire began on the third floor in a warehouse owned by Biovet Company, which specializes in trading veterinary medicine and is located in Phu Thi Industrial Park.

The flames quickly spread through the entire floor and other surrounding areas, creating a giant column of black smoke.

On noticing the fire, the firm’s employees immediately evacuated the building and raised the alarm.

Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers in Gia Lam District and 18 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. Access to the facility was challenging, as the warehouse was stocked with inflammable materials and equipment. The fire was brought under control at 2 p.m. that day.

The blaze killed a 48-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man, and damaged materials inside the warehouse.

The police of Gia Lam District are cooperating with the relevant agencies to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Hanoi Fire and Rescue Police Department noted that Song Ngan Company, from which Biovet is renting the premises, had earlier been ordered to stop renting its 2,100-square-meter warehouse as it posed a high risk of fire and explosions.