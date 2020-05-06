Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi

Authorities have found the bodies of three victims of a large fire that broke out at a veterinary medicine company in Phu Thi Industrial Park in Hanoi City’s Gia Lam District.
Nguyen Thanh Tung, deputy director of the Hanoi Police, told Thanh Nien newspaper on May 6 that the Hanoi Police’s criminal police division has launched a criminal investigation into the source of the fire.
Earlier that day, at 11 a.m., the fire began on the third floor in a warehouse owned by Biovet Company, which specializes in trading veterinary medicine and is located in Phu Thi Industrial Park.
The flames quickly spread through the entire floor and other surrounding areas, creating a giant column of black smoke.
On noticing the fire, the firm’s employees immediately evacuated the building and raised the alarm.
Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers in Gia Lam District and 18 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. Access to the facility was challenging, as the warehouse was stocked with inflammable materials and equipment. The fire was brought under control at 2 p.m. that day.
The blaze killed a 48-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man, and damaged materials inside the warehouse.
The police of Gia Lam District are cooperating with the relevant agencies to determine the cause of the blaze.
The Hanoi Fire and Rescue Police Department noted that Song Ngan Company, from which Biovet is renting the premises, had earlier been ordered to stop renting its 2,100-square-meter warehouse as it posed a high risk of fire and explosions.
Hot weather increases health/fire risks
A motorcyclist wears sun protective clothing to avoid the baking heat. Many parts of Vietnam will continue bracing for hot weather – PHOTO: VNA
Many parts of Vietnam will continue bracing for sweltering temperatures that will escalate fire and health risks.
The heat wave is forecast to hit northern and central Vietnam hard between May 7 and 9, with high temperatures ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius.
Some mountainous areas in the north and central region may experience high temperatures of up to 42 degrees Celsius. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the temperature will hover at 35 degrees Celsius.
In the Central Highlands, part of the south-central and the southern regions, the typical high temperature was predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius between May 6 and 10, or even higher in some places.
Besides this, the capital city of Hanoi is expected to heat up over a three-day period starting today, May 7, with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. The weather may cool down from May 10 onward.
The blistering heat may increase the risk of forest fires in the central and mountainous areas of the north and the Central Highlands. Also, it poses a high risk of fire in residential areas due to the surging demand for power on hot days.
Further, people should take extra precautions to protect their health as hot weather can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke following prolonged exposure to high temperatures.
The UV index in Hanoi and Danang is 9-10, while it is 8-9 in HCMC, presenting an extremely high risk to those directly exposed to the heat. SGT
