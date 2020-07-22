Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Local residents in HCM City donate blood as part of the Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) campaign.

Tran Truong Son, Chairman of the Red Cross Society of HCM City, said the voluntary blood donation movement in the city would help ensure a stable blood supply for medical treatment and emergencies.

The campaign aims to educate the public about the importance of blood donation and encourage them to donate to ease the blood shortage during the summer break, Son said.

It is expected to collect 1,000 blood units this year. In 2019, the Red Journey attracted 2,000 people and collected 1,584 units of blood in the city.

The Red Journey campaign is taking place from June 6 to August 2 in 42 provinces and cities. It was launched by the national steering committee for blood donations and the Ministry of Health.

It targets collecting at least 50,000 units of blood during the two-month campaign./. VNA