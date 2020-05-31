Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN

Red Journey 2020 blood donation campaign will take place from June 6 to August 8 in 42 provinces and cities, said the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

People join a blood donation programme in the northern province of Ninh Bình.

The two-month campaign was launched by the national steering committee for blood donation and the Ministry of Health.

It hopes to receive at least 40,000 units of blood at the campaign’s main festival days and at least 50,000 units of blood during the festival.

The campaign’s opening ceremony is scheduled to be held in the southern province of Kiên Giang on June 6, and a volunteer festival will take place in Hanoi between August 6 and 8.

The NIHBT has called for more education to raise people’s awareness of blood donation, especially in rural, mountainous and coastal areas.

Via the campaign, the organisers also hope to educate young people about love for the community and contributing to society. — VNS

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.