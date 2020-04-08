Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable

 
 
10/04/2020    08:39 GMT+7

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

People donate blood at Hue Central Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Trang

As a member of National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, which directly organises and directs blood donation drives, what do you think about the voluntary movement?

The blood donation movement in Vietnam has seen many milestones, as it has reached every corner of the country, from the big cities to remotest disadvantaged areas of the country. The movement had made great achievements in ensuring blood supply for hospitals and healthcare centres across Vietnam, as well as helping to improve people’s understanding about blood donation. However, we still face difficulties in ensuring a stable blood supply, quality of the donated blood and the sustainability of the movement.

What are the difficulties?

At present, the donated blood is insufficient in terms of both quantity and quality. The volume of donated blood can meet about 80 per cent of demand for emergencies and treatment at hospitals. In cases when there is not available donated blood, the hospitals have to ask for blood from patients’ family members or paid blood donors.
The blood donation is not stable depending on periods of the year and areas. For example, most of the donated blood is received in major centres/hospitals in urban areas where blood demand and usage are high. This leads to the phenomenon that people in other areas have less chance to access the blood resources of the same quality.

Another difficulty is that localities tend to call for blood donation on special occasions like Youth Month in March, “All-people blood donation Day” on April 4 or International Day for Blood Donors on June 14, while blood should be donated all year round.

Diseases and natural disasters pose more difficulties for the blood donation activities, for example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, blood shortages have been seen in hospitals across the country.

Vietnam still has few repeat blood donors or regular blood donors, while they are the group that can give safe and high-quality blood. Localities pay little attention to encouraging all people to donate blood, instead, most of the blood donors now are students and young people.

What should we do to promote the blood donation movement?

In order to increase the effectiveness of the blood donation movement, the support from leaders and managers of localities and organisations are important. Organisers of blood donations drives should visit offices, organisations and residential areas, calling on people to donate blood.

We should encourage people who are qualified to donate blood to give more blood. We strongly encourage blood donors to stay healthy so they can donate blood twice or three times per year.

 

Healthcare centres and hospitals which receive the donated blood should care for blood donors more through offering free testing/health check-ups, consultations before/after and during their blood donation, send them “happy birthday” messages or invitations to go to blood donation drives.

The blood donation drives should be organised regularly at offices, companies or schools instead of only on special occasions.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the blood donation activities?

Due to COVID-19, the volume of donated blood received by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion fell sharply. We received only 16,000 blood units in March while in the same period of previous years, we usually got 32,000-36,000 units. We received only 50-60 units per day as people went to the hospital or fixed blood donation stations to give blood.

Blood donation drives at offices, schools or residential areas were halted. The Youth Month and “All-people blood donation day” this year saw the lowest volume of blood donated.

As the volume of donated blood fell, we also face a shortage of platelets. Demand for platelets in treatment is huge while they are usually stored for up to five days prior to transfusion.

What do you do to tackle the blood shortage and ensure safety for blood donors during the COVID-19 pandemic?

We will continue opening fixed blood donation stations and we plan to borrow places to organise some blood donation drives. Of course, the blood donation must strictly follow disease prevention and control regulations, including no gathering.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, any donor arriving at a blood donation location would have their body temperature measured. Antibacterial cleaning products are offered at many spots. The donors are frequently asked to wear facemasks and clean their hands. They are also asked about their health condition so we can assess risks of the disease spreading. The donors are arranged to sit at a safe distance from each other. The places where the blood donation drives are organised would be disinfected and every surface would be cleaned after the drives. — VNS

Amid the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, now officially named COVID-19, calls for blood donation have been heard nationwide as hospitals face severe blood shortages.

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported four more cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on April 9, raising the total number in the country to 255.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

About 9,000 people connected to Bach Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hanoi, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A woman gave birth to twins in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Hospital for Obstetrics and Pediatrics, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on Wednesday.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnamese universities have devised flexible plans to ensure final-year students can graduate despite the extended school closure due to COVID-19.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The changing seasons' weather brings a high risk of disease outbreaks to the winter-spring rice crop in the northern provinces, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi's suburban village sterilised after COVID-19 cases reported

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many international students have decided to stay in Vietnam during the Covid-19 outbreak.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Linda Tripp, who disclosed Bill Clinton's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky dies, aged 70.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ngo Khac Vu, a teacher in central Quang Ngai Province, has a special way of spreading updated information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to those with limited internet access.

SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, it’s safer if human-to-human contact is minimised.

SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.

SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

With a passion for technology, a secondary school student from the northern province of Quang Ninh has designed an automatic hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The Central Paediatrics Hospital has announced that for the first time, its doctors successfully used a bone marrow transplant to cure a two-year-old boy who suffers from Wiskott-Aldrick syndrome (WAS).

SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

First Vietnamese national contracts COVID-19 in Cambodia

SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.

