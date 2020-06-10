Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 10:29:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Blood donor saves lives

 
 
11/06/2020    09:21 GMT+7

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

Blood donor saves lives
Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in central Khanh Hoa Province, has donated blood nearly 100 times to save people's lives. Photo giaoducthoidai.vn

Mai has been donated her blood nearly 100 times since 2000. She donates several times per year, sometimes at short notice in emergency cases.

“This is not the final number of my blood donations as I won’t stop doing it. What I really hope is to maintain good health, so I can continue helping those in need,” she told Giáo dục thời đại (Education and Times) newspaper.

Mai has helped her community, has also got her family to donate blood and is a key part of the blood donation movement in Khanh Hoa Province.

Becoming a blood donor

Mai said she was not a regular blood donor until she witnessed the death of an elderly person due to a shortage of blood.

It was 2000 when Mai spent time taking care of her father, who was hospitalised for treatment at Cam Ranh General Hospital. 

During that period of time, an elderly man was moved to the hospital for emergency treatment. He lost too much blood and needed a blood transfusion as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, there was not enough blood available for the transfusion. The hospital sought a donation from the patient’s family and volunteers, but the patient couldn’t wait and died.

Witnessing the helplessness of doctors and the hopelessness of the patient’s family, Mai felt she had to do something to stop it from happening again.

She told her mother about blood donation but she objected due to health concerns. 

“I was scared and nervous, too. But I told myself that I was doing a good deed and what I was doing would save lives,” Mai said.

After her first blood donation, Mai felt fine and secure about her health. She has continued doing it, and both the amount of donated blood and the number of donations has been increasing.

 

From a 200ml donation in 2000, Mai has regularly increased the amount to 250ml in 2010 and sometimes 450ml.  

At short notice

Mai said she remembered 2012 when she received a phone call from doctors about an emergency case. A 32-year-old woman in Cam Ranh City needed surgery and would not survive without a blood donation.

“The situation was very urgent. I was informed at short notice. I rushed to the hospital and told the doctors to take as much blood as they needed to save the patient,” she recalled.

The patient was saved.

Blood donor saves lives
Mai poses next to the certificates of merit she has been awarded for her good deeds. Photo danviet.vn

In 2014, Mai was visiting a family member at HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital when she saw an elderly man needed a blood transfusion for emergency surgery. She decided to donate blood to help him.

Mai realised a patient’s survival could not depend only on stored blood units and blood must be available for emergency cases at short notice.

Mai, who is also chairman of Cam Nghia Ward’s Red Cross, has created a network of 134 blood donors of all types of blood. Apart from regular blood donations, these people volunteer to give blood when needed.

Mai said she was happiest when she won her mother's support, and now she even encourages others to donate.

Mai has received more than 20 certificates of merit for her good deeds. VNS

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people

Tran Phuoc Hung, 39, from Da Nang City is a farmer and founder of a blood donation club with more than 1,400 members who have helped save thousands of critical patients in the city and the nearby province of Quang Nam.

Vietnamese man sets goal to donate blood 100 times

Vietnamese man sets goal to donate blood 100 times

Nguyen Tri Hieu, 48, from HCM City has donated blood 71 times. However, he has set a goal of donating blood up to 100 times or until his health no longer allows him to.  

 
 

Other News

.
Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about changing its regional zoning to seven regions instead of six. Prof. Nguyen Quang Thai, Vietnam Economic Science Association's vice chairman, talks  about the need for mechanisms to ensure theoperation efficiency of regions.

Crossing mountains for a good deed
Crossing mountains for a good deed
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 10
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Treatment costs up to VND700 million for foreign Covid-19 patients

British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The British Council in partnership with University Access Centre HCMC (UAC) has launched the new computer-delivered IELTS test centre at 56 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Dakao Ward, District 1 of HCM City.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23 giờ trước 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

China's education ministry issues an advisory, warning of "discriminatory incidents" in Australia.

Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Brazil has restored a website that lists the full data on Covid-19 in the country, just hours after it was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court.

George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The US black man's killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis caused global outrage.

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Health has announced Vietnam had reported more than 24,000 cases of dengue from the beginning of this year to early this month in 58 out of its 63 provinces and cities.

Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Nearly 8,000 households in the northern province of Nghe An’s Do Luong Town are facing a shortage of water after a dam collapsed on Saturday.

Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Pham Hoang Khai may be a humble and poorly-paid builder, but that doesn't stop him giving back to his community.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

The researchers say the death toll would have been "huge" without a lockdown.

British pilot makes miraculous recovery
British pilot makes miraculous recovery
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

A 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron, also known as Vietnam's COVID-19 Patient No. 91, has made a miraculous recovery.

Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June
Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

The North and Central regions are expected to endure the current heatwave for several more days to come, with the extreme heat in the North being likely to recede from June 13, according to the national weather service.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 