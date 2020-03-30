Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown

Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.

The rescue team recovers the victims’ bodies at night.

Their bodies were recovered and sent to their families by Gia Lai Province Police on Sunday night.

A group of four men originally set off to the reservoir from Pleiku City.

At 3.30pm on the same day, 21-year-old Mai Văn Tin, 30-year-old Đặng Phú Lập and 25-year-old Trần Cao Cường rowed a boat out onto the reservoir while live-streaming on a social media. The boat capsized some minutes later, and they all drowned.

The survivor raised the alarm.

The accident is under further investigation. — VNS