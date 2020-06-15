Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

A ship carrying bodies of four fishermen docks at Haiphong's port on Sunday.

The four fishermen are all from Hau Loc District, central Thanh Hoa Province.

A fishing boat collided with the Annie Gas 09 Ship at 9.30am on June 9 around Haiphong.

Seven fishermen were thrown from the boat.

After the incident, two fishermen were rescued, and one body was found. Four others were missing.

The Vietnam Coast Guard Command instructed the Coast Guard Region 1 to mobilise CSB 8003 Ship from Region 1’s Maritime Search and Rescue Co-ordination Centre to search for the four missing crew members.

The search was challenging due to heavy rain and rough sea caused by Nuri – the first typhoon to affect Vietnam this year.

The bodies of the four fishermen were found at 5.10pm on Sunday.

Annie Gas 09 Ship, which is owned by Nhat Viet Transportation Corporation in HCM City, was travelling from Vung Tau to Haiphong when the incident occurred. — VNS