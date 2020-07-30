Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/07/2020 18:29:19 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19

30/07/2020    18:26 GMT+7

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Border guards in Tay Ninh Province on duty for COVID-19 prevention and control. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tan

The Border Guard Command has set up eight task forces to oversee disease prevention and control at border areas such as Lang Son and Lai Chau. The command has increased the number of border guards at the front lines at main border gates.  

At border gates in the northern province of Lang Son, for instance, 103 guards have been added. After the Tet holiday, tents were set up along border guard stations to prevent illegal entry, and more than 100 people connected to illegal entries have been detained.    

Colonel Nguyen Xuan Thuy, deputy head of the Border Guard Force in Lai Chau Province, said that travel through the auxiliary border crossings in the province is under strict control. The province has 64 teams to patrol along the 273-kilometre border, and has also worked with health officials to transport people who have crossed border areas to quarantine areas.

Border guards in Quang Ninh Province have set up 74 sites and eight mobile teams with a total of 495 soldiers on duty day and night at the province’s main border roads.   

Police, local authorities and agencies, especially in the border districts of Hai Ha and Binh Lieu, and Mong Cai City, are working together to tighten control along the border. They also have strengthened management of workers on ships that arrive at ports in the province.

At Tay Ninh Province’s border gates and trails, border guards have strict patrols and will fine violators who try to illegally help people travel through border trails, said Colonel Le Van Vy, deputy head of Border Guard Force, in the province.

They are also checking COVID-19 prevention and control methods to correct any shortcomings, and are preparing preventive equipment and means to respond quickly for prevention and control.

 

People travelling through border gates and trails are required to fill out health declaration forms and stay in quarantine under the Government’s requirements.

The vice chairman of Kien Giang Province People’s Committee, Lam Minh Thanh, has instructed police and relevant forces to assist the patrol and control of COVID-19 at border gates. The Border Guard Command in the Mekong Delta province must strictly control cross-border activities via trails or rivers, he said.

As many as 1,598 teams with 9,398 guards and other relevant forces are patrolling and controlling travel at border gates and trails throughout the country. They have detained 4,360 people who have illegally crossed through border gates and trails, and have quarantined all of them.

Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said that besides strict control at border gates and patrols, border guards should inform people about preventive measures against COVID-19 and the punishment for illegal crossings through border gates and trails.

Border guards have carried out procedures for entry to Vietnam for 137,877 people and for 119, 235 people departing Vietnam.  VNS

Living without electricity in a remote area isn't easy, but it's part of the job for some soldiers.

Border authorities in the southern region are strictly controlling all travel through border gates as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

 
 

