18/06/2020 08:30:31 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Boxer shorts or swimming pants?

 
 
18/06/2020    07:23 GMT+7

Doctors have warned that men working in shrimp and fish ponds should wear swimming pants instead of boxer shorts to avoid unfortunate accidents.

The oxygen machine causes the man injured. Photo laodong.vn



The advice came after a terrifying accident befell a male shrimp breeder in the southern province of Soc Trang.

 

Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported that a man almost lost his genitals when he was carrying out maintenance work on an oxygen machine for fish and shrimp.

The man was almost drowned and suffered cuts to his genitals, but fortunately, he made it to hospital in time and his vital organs were saved.

So while speedos might not be aesthetically pleasing (depending on the wearer), they could just be a life-saver. — VNS

 
 

.
Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15
Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15
13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training is considering deferring the first day of the 2020-2021 school year until August 15 instead of August 1 and extending the summer vacation for students.

HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
14 giờ trước 

The HCMC transport authority is set to grant over VND1.44 billion in funding for a pilot scheme that involves using technology to check and penalize administrative road traffic violations in the city.

Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
15 giờ trước 

One person has died and dozens of houses have damaged in two days of heavy rain and thunder in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, provincial authorities have said.

Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
17 giờ trước 

A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
17 giờ trước 

A female Vietnamese passenger has died after falling while disembarking from a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City, Vietnam Airlines said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 17
17 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports one more imported case of COVID-19

High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
17 giờ trước 

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the country’s lowest fertility rate of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June. 

Dien Bien People's Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
17 giờ trước 

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
17 giờ trước 

HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

Vietnamese doctors' treatment protocols save patients severely ill with COVID-19
Vietnamese doctors’ treatment protocols save patients severely ill with COVID-19
20 giờ trước 

Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.

HCM City schools complain about high tree care cost
HCM City schools complain about high tree care cost
22 giờ trước 

Many schools in Ho Chi Minh City have complained about the lack of finances for taking care of trees on their grounds.

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria
Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria
22 giờ trước 

The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.

California utility PG&E pleads guilty to 84 wildfire deaths
California utility PG&E pleads guilty to 84 wildfire deaths
20 giờ trước 

A California utility has pleaded guilty to the deaths of 84 people in a wildfire, the deadliest US corporate crime ever successfully prosecuted.

Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
21 giờ trước 

Patients should be given the cheap drug without delay, after "fantastic" trial results, experts say.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
23 giờ trước 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Vietnam should stay vigilant despite lack of community transmission: experts
Vietnam should stay vigilant despite lack of community transmission: experts
22 giờ trước 

Although no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Vietnam in the past 60 days, the country should continue to stay vigilant, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

High school exams in Vietnam will be fair, says professor
High school exams in Vietnam will be fair, says professor
17/06/2020 

Professor Mai Van Trinh, director-general of the Quality Control Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, speaks on local authorities’ role in the upcoming high school graduation exam.

Motorbike taxi driver gives back to charity
Motorbike taxi driver gives back to charity
17/06/2020 

Tran Quoc Viet, a 50-year-old man living in Can Tho City, has used his second-hand motorbike to work a part-time job as a free-of-charge deliveryman for local charities and pagodas over the last 15 years. 

Could be trusted in air-conditioning mats?
Could be trusted in air-conditioning mats?
17/06/2020 

With the heat of the summer on, so-called air-conditioning mats have been widely sold online.

