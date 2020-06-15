Boxer shorts or swimming pants?

Doctors have warned that men working in shrimp and fish ponds should wear swimming pants instead of boxer shorts to avoid unfortunate accidents.

The oxygen machine causes the man injured. Photo laodong.vn

The advice came after a terrifying accident befell a male shrimp breeder in the southern province of Soc Trang.

Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported that a man almost lost his genitals when he was carrying out maintenance work on an oxygen machine for fish and shrimp.

The man was almost drowned and suffered cuts to his genitals, but fortunately, he made it to hospital in time and his vital organs were saved.

So while speedos might not be aesthetically pleasing (depending on the wearer), they could just be a life-saver. — VNS