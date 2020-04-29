Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

People return home after finishing 14-day quarantine at a centre in Hoa Binh province on Tuesday.

The Brazilian woman was given the all-clear on April 18, along with her husband.

The couple were told to isolate at home but first he became ill and tested positive again, then she did as well.

They are both now being treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCM City.

Meanwhile on Wednesday morning, no new cases were reported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has gone 13 days straight with no community transmissions as of 6:00am on April 29, the committee said.

A total of 221 patients have recovered while 49 are being treated at nine medical facilities, of whom 11 have tested negative once and eight negative twice.

As many as 42,057 are under quarantine with 323 in hospitals, 6,643 at other facilities and 35,091 at home and accommodations.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while Viet Nam is pushing back the pandemic, people should still remain vigilant.

He urged the public to continue washing their hands regularly and wearing masks even after social distancing policies were eased.

“It is not time to neglect preventive measures because there are still positive cases or relapsed patients,” he said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

PM Phúc asked localities to resume social activities and restart economic sectors with high safety levels while strictly following pandemic prevention plans.

He told the chairs of People’s Committees of provinces and cities to ease restrictions on the business and service sectors.

Local authorities can promote tourism for National Reunification Day holiday on April 30 but gatherings of a large number of people should continue to be banned, he said.

The PM also asked localities to take measures to ensure students are safe when they return to school. VNS