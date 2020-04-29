Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/04/2020 16:28:14 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear

 
 
29/04/2020    16:21 GMT+7

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

    People return home after finishing 14-day quarantine at a centre in Hoa Binh province on Tuesday.

    The Brazilian woman was given the all-clear on April 18, along with her husband.

    The couple were told to isolate at home but first he became ill and tested positive again, then she did as well.

    They are both now being treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCM City.

    The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear now stands at nine.

    Meanwhile on Wednesday morning, no new cases were reported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

    The country has gone 13 days straight with no community transmissions as of 6:00am on April 29, the committee said.

    A total of 221 patients have recovered while 49 are being treated at nine medical facilities, of whom 11 have tested negative once and eight negative twice.

     

    As many as 42,057 are under quarantine with 323 in hospitals, 6,643 at other facilities and 35,091 at home and accommodations.

    Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while Viet Nam is pushing back the pandemic, people should still remain vigilant.

    He urged the public to continue washing their hands regularly and wearing masks even after social distancing policies were eased.

    “It is not time to neglect preventive measures because there are still positive cases or relapsed patients,” he said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

    PM Phúc asked localities to resume social activities and restart economic sectors with high safety levels while strictly following pandemic prevention plans.

    He told the chairs of People’s Committees of provinces and cities to ease restrictions on the business and service sectors.

    Local authorities can promote tourism for National Reunification Day holiday on April 30 but gatherings of a large number of people should continue to be banned, he said.

    The PM also asked localities to take measures to ensure students are safe when they return to school.  VNS

     
     

    Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
    Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

    VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
    VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

    The Vietnamese health ministry confirmed that they would soon issue interim guidelines on the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a possible treatment for the disease.

    Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
    Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

    Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
    Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    The Hanoi People's Court on Tuesday handed down an additional 10-year jail term to Ha Van Tham, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank), for “breaching accounting regulations

    COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
    COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
    SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

    There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

    PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
    PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

    Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
    Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

    A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
    A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
    PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

    Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

    Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
    Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
    SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

    Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

    Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
    Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

    Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
    Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

    Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
    Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

    Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
    Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

    Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
    Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

    No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
    No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

    Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
    Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

    Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
    Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    Dishes with bamboo shoots have seen the biggest rise for online recipe searches globally, says Google.

    Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
    Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.

    Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
    Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    Vietnam has mastered two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control affirmed at its meeting on April 27.

    Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
    Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
    SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

    More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

