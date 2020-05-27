Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 11:08:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate

 
 
28/05/2020    10:41 GMT+7

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate hinh anh 1

The British patient is treated at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. 

The 43-year-old pilot, who was named by the Scottish Daily Mail as Stephen Cameron, was connected to the Buddha Bar coronavirus cluster in Ho Chi Minh City's district 2.

Doctor Tran Thanh Linh, deputy head of HCM City-based Cho Ray Hospital’s intensive care unit, said after reducing doses of muscle relaxants and reducing sedatives, Cameron is now capable of performing simple gestures, while still on life support.

He was previously declared treated of the coronavirus on May 21 following many negative tests, but the disease has devastated his immune system and resulted in multiple organ failures.

His coughing has improved and he can move his fingers and toes, although breathing and limb weakness remain issues.

Cameron is no longer on kidney dialysis, however.

His lung functions have improved quite a bit compared to the worst moments during his treatment for the virus at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where he has been treated for COVID-19 since he was confirmed to be infected, but these improvements are not enough, doctors said.

Linh said in two days, the Cho Ray Hospital will hold consultations with the treatment sub-committee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Control and Prevention to determine if it is okay to wean him off of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) or stop the treatment altogether.

British Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons on May 21 sent a letter to HCM City’s leaders and medical staff to thank for their support for British nationals, especially the excellent care for Cameron.

British Consul General thanks Vietnam for efforts to save Covid-19-infected pilot

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
 

The British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City expressed his deep thanks to Vietnamese doctors for their great efforts to save a Covid-19-hit British pilot, known as Patient 91.

In the letter sent to HCM City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong, British Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons highly appreciated HCM City’s efforts controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.   

Ian Gibbons thanked local authorities for helping ensuring the safety of British nationals, saying that “Although in a complex situation of public health emergency, the city departments have dealt with a number of consular enquiries from us and other consulates with patience and professionalism.”

According to Gibbons, the consulate received useful and informative guidance from municipal authorities, enabling them to seek support from the hospitals and quarantine sites for British nationals.

He particularly expressed deep thanks to the HCM City Hospital of Tropical Disease and Cho Ray Hospital over the excellent care for the pilot named Stephen Cameron.

“They have worked tirelessly and spared no efforts in helping him during the time he has been critically ill in hospital. Your results speak for themselves as we’ve seen by the increasing global recognition Vietnam is rightly receiving for its efforts to tackle COVID-19,” he wrote.

At the end of the letter, Gibbons noted “We have been in very close touch with all the relevant authorities throughout the time the patient became unwell. We could not have asked for better treatment. Once again, my sincere and personal thanks to all involved in his care.

The British pilot has also seen a slight health improvement following long treatment in HCM City. A lung transplant will be carried out on him when his health is ensured./.Dtinews/VNA

Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus

Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus

Vietnam's most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, has now been deemed to be coronavirus-free, and the health ministry is considering the option of bringing him back to the UK for further care depending on his condition.   

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

The country's 91st COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, will be transferred to the intensive care centre in HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital to have a lung transplant when the patient is healthy enough for the procedure.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 27
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

One Vietnamese returning from Russia becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The central city of Danang has monitored up to 1,000 people after confirming the first Zika patient.

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

Woman sacked after calling police on black man
Woman sacked after calling police on black man
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, called police saying an African-American man was threatening her life.

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Sugarcane farmers in Cu Lao Dung District, the largest sugarcane producer in Soc Trang Province, are likely to lose 150ha of sugarcane since they cannot find buyers for their crop, which is ready for harvest.

Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The FBI investigates Minneapolis police after video shows man being arrested saying "I can't breathe".

Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

In its report to the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Education and Training said that it is going to train primary teachers who are going to teach new textbooks.

Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

HCM City plans to restructure its media industry and post-revamp will have a total of 19 outlets comprising seven newspapers, one radio and television station each and 10 magazines.

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

People in Afghanistan dared to hope for peace, but they are now fighting both violence and the virus.

HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

HCM City People’s Committee has instructed departments to assess a pre-feasibility study report for the first phase of the Metro Line No 5 project.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 