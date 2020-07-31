British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam

The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh and British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The campaign spread a message of “Don’t gamble with your future. Illegal migration can turn you into a victim of human trafficking.”

It consisted of a host of activities, including the display of the anti-human trafficking message on buses and at three bus stations in Hanoi and the north-central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh over two months.

Meanwhile, a video on the issue featuring British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’hen Nie has been broadcast on VTV1, VTV3, and VTV6 from July 9 to 31.

On July 29, Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh joined the ambassador and representatives from the Ministry of Public Security at an event marking the day in Hanoi, during which they launched the display of the campaign message on local buses.

The ambassador mentioned the deaths of 39 Vietnamese in a container truck in Essex, the UK, saying that such a tragedy reminds us of the risks from illegal migration.

The UK Government wants to work closely with the Vietnamese Government to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future, he affirmed./. VNA