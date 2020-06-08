Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 16:52:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well

 
 
08/06/2020    15:49 GMT+7

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
He had to be lifted out of the well by three men in protective suits

A British man who fell into a well on the Indonesian island of Bali has been rescued after six days.

Jacob Roberts, 29, broke his leg after falling into the 4m-deep well in Pecatu village while being chased by a dog, said AFP quoting local authorities.

The well was dry but his leg meant he was unable to get out. Witnesses say there was a small amount of water in the well which likely kept him alive.

Mr Roberts' cries for help were eventually heard by a local resident.

The resident had been looking for cattle feed near the area, which was in an isolated part of the village, said news outlet the Bali Sun. He alerted the local authorities.

 

"He looked thin and injured," South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said of Mr Roberts' condition when he was found on Saturday.

Local search and rescue chief Gede Darmada said Mr Roberts was lifted out of the well in a stretcher by three men, according to the local search and rescue agency, Basarnas Bali.

In a statement on Instagram, Basarnas said that Mr Roberts was taken to the BIMC Nusa Dua hospital.

Pecatu village is near the popular southern Bali tourist hotspot of Nusa Dua.

It wasn't clear whether Mr Roberts was a resident or a tourist in Bali.

Bali has been on lockdown for months due to the virus outbreak, though several places have now began cautiously re-opening. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

A rally by extremists and football fans over the government's response ended in clashes with police.

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.

Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The officers filmed pushing a man, 75, to the ground have been charged with second degree-assault.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 6
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case

George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Peaceful rallies are held in major cities on the 12th day of protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 