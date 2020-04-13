Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 10:45:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters

 
 
14/04/2020    09:37 GMT+7

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian. 

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
The poster by Le Duc Hiep that appeared in The Guardian on April 9. Photo from the Facebook of Hiep Le Du

Hiep posted the poster on his Facebook page in response to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's social distancing order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But he saw on social networks that many people still ignored the order and gathered in cafes and restaurants, which led him to draw the poster to encourage people to stay home. 

"Honoured to be featured on The Guardian together with other Vietnamese artists," he wrote on Facebook.

"The British The Guardian has an article about graphics in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. I think that it is the responsibility of each citizen. Anyone can make a contribution to his or her ability. I have a mouse and Photoshop and I make it my way."

Hiep chose an old style for the poster because it reminds viewers about Vietnamese posters in the past about national defence and the national construction and development.

The poster depicts a health care worker and a young man with a mask standing side by side and raising their hands up with the bold slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước.  

Above the slogan is smaller writing calling people to limit going out and gathering. Beneath the writing includes hotlines of the Ministry of Health and Hi-Tech Crime Police Department for reporting anyone escaping quarantine and spreading fake news.

 

"I thought a lot about what is written on the poster," Hiep said. "Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước is a short message that impresses viewers. And I also wrote other short and humorous words to make them easy to remember."

Hiep is a creator and graphic designer at Tạp Chí Nữ Doanh Nhân (Businesswoman Magazine). He has also designed posters for award-winning films such as Song Lang (The Tap Box) and Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor).

Hiep is not the only Vietnamese artist who has used war-era sentiment when depicting the pandemic, The Guardian wrote.

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
A poster by 73-year old Luu Yen The that was published in The Guardian. Photo baodantoc.vn

In the article, it also mentions artists Luu Yen The and Pham Trung Ha. At 73 years old, two posters by The have been used by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism whilst Ha's adorn a new collection of stamps issued recently by Vietnam Post. VNS

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

“Life has turned completely upside down!” is the expression I have been hearing the most during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

 Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Hundreds of houses and several hectares of vegetable and rice crops in the northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Lao Cai and Lai Chau were reportedly damaged by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The topics of many graduation theses are coming from the ideas of users or projects ordered by enterprises.

HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 13
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

One more COVID-19 patient recovers, total hits 145

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An
Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A Colombian man who fled from a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on April 11, was found and returned to the facility on April 13.

COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Kevin Nevard and his wife Hayley Nevard, a British could who tested positive for COVID-19, have expressed their sincere thanks to medical staff and the authorities of Thua Thien-Hue province

Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Living without electricity in a remote area isn't easy, but it's part of the job for some soldiers.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

A simple act of kindness can provide light and hope for those in need. This is exactly what local people in Da Nang have been doing to support those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

A Mong ethnic minority student living in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has built a shack on the side of a mountain and connected to 4G so he could take online lessons organised by the National Academy of Public Administration.

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

Pope Francis reads a virtual Easter message instead of addressing crowds amid the virus lockdown.

Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 12
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 12
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

 Health Ministry issues emergency notice on Ha Loi Village

Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

The reasons for the disparity are complex, mainly related to health and inequality, and disinformation too.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 