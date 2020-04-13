British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian.

The poster by Le Duc Hiep that appeared in The Guardian on April 9. Photo from the Facebook of Hiep Le Du

Hiep posted the poster on his Facebook page in response to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's social distancing order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But he saw on social networks that many people still ignored the order and gathered in cafes and restaurants, which led him to draw the poster to encourage people to stay home.

"Honoured to be featured on The Guardian together with other Vietnamese artists," he wrote on Facebook.

"The British The Guardian has an article about graphics in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. I think that it is the responsibility of each citizen. Anyone can make a contribution to his or her ability. I have a mouse and Photoshop and I make it my way."

Hiep chose an old style for the poster because it reminds viewers about Vietnamese posters in the past about national defence and the national construction and development.

The poster depicts a health care worker and a young man with a mask standing side by side and raising their hands up with the bold slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước.

Above the slogan is smaller writing calling people to limit going out and gathering. Beneath the writing includes hotlines of the Ministry of Health and Hi-Tech Crime Police Department for reporting anyone escaping quarantine and spreading fake news.

"I thought a lot about what is written on the poster," Hiep said. "Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước is a short message that impresses viewers. And I also wrote other short and humorous words to make them easy to remember."

Hiep is a creator and graphic designer at Tạp Chí Nữ Doanh Nhân (Businesswoman Magazine). He has also designed posters for award-winning films such as Song Lang (The Tap Box) and Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor).

Hiep is not the only Vietnamese artist who has used war-era sentiment when depicting the pandemic, The Guardian wrote.

A poster by 73-year old Luu Yen The that was published in The Guardian. Photo baodantoc.vn

In the article, it also mentions artists Luu Yen The and Pham Trung Ha. At 73 years old, two posters by The have been used by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism whilst Ha's adorn a new collection of stamps issued recently by Vietnam Post. VNS

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.