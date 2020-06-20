Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 16:35:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release

 
 
22/06/2020    15:31 GMT+7

Vietnam’s most severe novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, a British pilot known as patient 91, continued on the pathway towards a miraculous recovery after undergoing three months of treatment

at both the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital.

british pilot keen to return home through early hospital release hinh 0

According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the patient is now in his eighth day of being disconnected from a mechanical ventilation machine and no longer requires full oxygen support during the daytime. At night, he is assisted with 0.5 litres of oxygen per minute.

At present the patient is fully conscious and is able to communicate well, while his renal, cardiac, and hepatic functions have all undergone vast improvements, in addition to his pancreatic enzymes returning to normal. Furthermore, his ability to move has gotten better, with the patient now able to get up and turn around in bed along with roughly four fifths of his leg muscles recovering after receiving physical therapy twice a day, doctors said. Despite these positives, he still needs time in order to regain the use of his leg muscles and make a complete recovery.

The patient’s latest CT scan indicates that his lung volume has returned to 90% of their original capacity.

The latest positive development indicates that the recovery of the patient’s leg muscles is almost complete and has happened at a rate faster than expected, with doctors previously believing that it would take him many weeks to be able to recover the majority of his motor functions.

The British national, who is employed by Vietnam Airlines as a pilot, has been hospitalised for the past three months since he was originally infected with the COVID-19 on March 18. 

When originally hospitalised the patient was in a healthy state, although his condition suddenly worsened with his lung capacity dropping rapidly, forcing him to require the aid of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine ECMO from April 6.

Since this point however his overall health has improved drastically and he is now well on the way to making a full miraculous recovery. He shared with doctors his desire to leave hospital soon to return home, adding that he is keen to return to his native Scotland.

The 43-year-old patient had been receiving treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases for a total 65 days, before being transferred to the city’s Cho Ray hospital on May 22.

He remains the country’s most critical COVID-19 patient and has spent the longest time receiving treatment at medical facilities for a combined total of 93 days.

Business-class seat proposal to bring British patient home

Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, said that a British pilot being treated for the novel coronavirus known as patient 91 is fully conscious on June 20 and is now capable of sitting in a wheelchair, meaning that it could be possible to purchase a business-class air ticket with accompanying medical staff in order to escort him home.

The patient is now able to breathe without assistance, whilst his heart rate is at 105 beats per minute, his blood pressure is 130/70 mmHg, whilst he is able to maintain a stable body temperature. He can cough through his mouth when needed and is capable of communicating well verbally. 

At present, the 43-year-old British patient requires a little more recovery time in order to be able to fully regain the use of his leg muscles and recover the majority of his motor functions.

 

According Dr. Thuc, patient 91 is now well enough to be discharged from hospital, with this timing well with his aspiration of returning home. Therefore, Cho Ray Hospital has proposed that the Ministry of Health devise solutions in order for him to return to Scotland, so he can avoid the risk of contracting hospital infections due to his weak resistance and lung damage.

The proposed flight can be paid for through one of three solutions, either through an insurance company, the patient's firm 919 Airlight Company, or by funding from a business or sponsor.

The patient has so far has spent the longest time of any COVID-19 case in the country receiving treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital, with his treatment lasting for combined total of 93 days.

He was originally discontinued from dialysis on May 27 and then from the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine ECMO on the morning of June 3. Recent days have seen medical staff at Cho Ray Hospital take the pilot outdoors in order to enjoy some sunlight.

Saigontourist offers to support repatriation of British COVID-19 patient

Saigontourist, the country's leading tour operator, has expressed an interest in contributing to efforts to help repatriate a British novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient once he makes a full recovery.

Pham Huy Binh, chairman of the Board of Members of Saigontourist Group, said the company is prepared to collaborate with relevant authorities in order to fulfill the patient’s desire to return to his native Scotland after making a sufficient recovery. 

Saigontourist is willing to assist the patient by covering all expenses relating to his air tickets and other transportation costs in order to fulfill the patient's wishes, said Binh.

Binh emphasised that through their support, the company hopes to share the burden with the local health sector in terms of COVID-19 prevention and control activities, as well as contributing to boosting the country’s image as both a safe and friendly destination to international friends and tourists around the globe.

According to the Ministry of Health, the National Treatment Sub-committee will hold a consultation before transferring the patient to the rehabilitation department. When he is deemed well enough to leave the intensive care unit, the hospital will move to speed up procedures in order to discharge the patient and allow him to return to his homeland.

The British patient, the most critically ill case in Vietnam, was confirmed on March 18 to have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. He had fallen into a coma for more than 2 months before staying conscious recently.

He has since then gone on to make a miraculous recovery and doctors said he does not need a lung transplant – an option that doctors had considered to save his life.

The British citizen is currently being treated at Cho Ray Hospital’s intensive care unit in Ho Chi Minh City. VOV

British pilot in Vietnam no longer needs lung transplant

British pilot in Vietnam no longer needs lung transplant

After getting unplugged of ventilator, the British patient had the tracheotomy tube removed and could breathe himself.

British pilot able to stand, undergoing physical therapy

British pilot able to stand, undergoing physical therapy

The British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, is able to stand and is undergoing physical therapy with the support of medical workers, according to HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital.

 
 

Other News

.
Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Two young Vietnamese representatives, Nguyen Phuong Thao and Le Anh Tien, will join 18 peers from other ASEAN countries to meet with ASEAN leaders at this week’s 36th ASEAN Summit.

Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A group comprised of four students from Da Nang were awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition which recently concluded in Hong Kong (China).

Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam and the Loc Troi Group have launched the use of drones in agriculture production – the first step in boosting hi-tech farming and joining the global farm produce supply chain in the near future.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A new heat wave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions from June 22 – 24 and could push the temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Growing political unrest adds to Brazil's woes, days after it confirmed more than 1m Covid-19 cases.

Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The move follows clashes with residents who tried to break through a police cordon.

HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City's Centre for Disease Control warned hospitals and health centres, including small clinics, private clinics, and the community to be alert to those illegally entering the city for medical treatment.

Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Environmental pollution, waste and temporary houses at construction sites are risk factors for a dengue outbreak in Hanoi, said Nguyen Khac Hien, director of Hanoi Department of Health.

Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered toll booths nationwide to switch to automated non-stop toll collection no later than December 31 this year.

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Journalism can be a very dangerous job, especially for war correspondents who often put their own lives on the line as they report the news.

Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Safety Delivered, a programme implemented by non-profit Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation and supported by The UPS Foundation since 2017, is set to launch a series of multimedia campaigns,

Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

A convicted murderer who escaped from prison has been recaptured – after he was found playing online video games at an internet café.

Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

A host of activities are scheduled during the 2020 Vietnam Family Festival to be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from June 26 – 28.

American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

A university professor in the US has been placed on leave after he twice demanded a student of Vietnamese heritage 'Anglicise' her name as he said it “sounds like an insult in English".

Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

National Assembly deputies have agreed to the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET) proposal on not acting as a compiler of textbooks for general education.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 20
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 20

HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
VIDEOicon  20/06/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City edged up nine places in a global ranking of the most expensive places for expatriates in 2020, while Hanoi moved down four places.

Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

The authorities in Hanoi blocked a part of the Red River under Long Bien Bridge on June 19 to search for a suspected bomb dating back to the American War.

HCM City: Taiwan-invested shoemaker sacks nearly 2,800 workers
HCM City: Taiwan-invested shoemaker sacks nearly 2,800 workers
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

Footwear maker Pouyuen Vietnam Co. Ltd., which is based in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tan District ended its contract with nearly 2,800 workers on June 20, according to the Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourers) Newspaper.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 