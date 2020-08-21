Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 17:08:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed

21/08/2020    08:59 GMT+7

Nearly 200 cameras were installed in Truong Tho Ward, HCM City’s Thu Duc District as it was considered a hotspot for littering, in the last few years.

HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
Waste is seen at Te Canal in HCM City's District 4. — Photo congan.com.vn

The municipal People’s Committee last month asked to strengthen the use of surveillance cameras to detect violations relating to littering in public, and ward authorities fined eight people for throwing waste into canals and public space in the first half of this month.

Thanks to the cameras, illegal littering has been reduced sharply in some areas such as the Nha Tra Bridge and Ba Bo Canal.

Captain Nguyen Huu Hau, deputy head of the ward’s police, said while using the cameras to record illegal littering, police and local residents helped identify suspected violators. 

“Police show the clips to the suspects for confirmation and if they admitted their violations, the ward’s People’s Committee will issue fine decisions in accordance with regulations,” Hau said.

Also thanks to camera recordings, police in Go Vap District’s Ward No17 identified motorbike drivers who left daily waste along streets in the ward.

Ward police arranged staff to patrol and catch red-handed violators and levied fines of up to VND2 million.

Vice-chairman of Go Vap District People’s Committee Do Anh Khang said that the city got the greenlight for fining people recorded to littering but Government’s decree on using sound/video recording equipment to detect violations in security, traffic and environment did not include clear punishments for violations.

“Violators could make use of the legal loophole to complain and refuse to pay fines if authorised agencies only show them images extracted from the camera recording,” Khang said, adding that with the cameras, police would learn about violators’ littering routine and then make plans to catch them red-handed.

However, for litterers who wear face masks and do not live in the district, authorities found it difficult to identify them, Khang said. 

Nguyen Van Tien, deputy head of Civil Law Department under HCM City Law University, said that according to the Law on Handling Administrative Violations, to deliver fines for administrative violations, authorities have to catch violators red-handed and then make a record of the violations instead of solely using camera recordings.

If litterers admitted their violations to environmental inspectors, they can be fined.

 

Tien said that due to concerns about fine-delivering principles, district authorities hesitated to use camera recordings to fine litterers.

“A feature of public littering is that the act happens quickly in any time but authorities can't arrange staff to trace and catch violators red-handed all the time,” Tien said, adding that using cameras was an effective way to detect and fine violators.

Tran Thanh Binh, General Director of HCM City Urban Drainage Company said about 9,2000 tonnes of daily solid waste was discharged in the city every day, with much of it was left on the streets, in canals and drains’ mouths, resulting in environmental pollution and blocked drains causing floods during rains or high tides.

The company assigned teams to pick up trash from drains but they were unable to collect all the waste, Binh said, adding that some company’s workers had been burned because of chemicals in sewage or injured by broken glass and metal.

Binh said installing cameras to detect litterers was a short-term solution to curb illegal littering in the city. He also called for stricter measures to tackle littering.

According to the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, despite the bottleneck relating to current regulations, the city will still speed up the use of cameras to detect littering.

Environmental police and local authorities will work together to identify littering suspects then recommend People’s Committees deliver fines.

More cameras are planned to be installed in areas prone to littering, for example, unused land plots, quiet streets or under bridges.  VNS

HCM City canals battle severe pollution

HCM City canals battle severe pollution

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

HCM City aims to reduce litter dropping

HCM City aims to reduce litter dropping

Binh Dien Wholesale Market in HCM City’s District 8 wants city authorities to help reduce the waste it produces.

HCM City still suffers from polluting canals

HCM City still suffers from polluting canals

There are about 20,000 households living along HCM City's canals and channels. The wastewater is discharged directly into the environment and causes severe pollution in Vietnam’s most populous city.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Authorities lifted a lockdown on the Ministry of Health-run E hospital in Hanoi capital late August 20, just a day after an elderly patient re-tested negative for the virus.

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.

Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994, 87 years old, out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Vietnam expects to eliminate AIDS by 2030
Vietnam expects to eliminate AIDS by 2030
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government set goals to eliminate AIDS by 2030 and minimize impacts of HIV/AIDS on socio-economic development, according to its recently issued national strategy.

Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls
Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam is inviting entries for a competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam.

Mandatory centralised quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, not self-isolation
Mandatory centralised quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, not self-isolation
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Tran Nhu Duong, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, and deputy head of the standing unit on COVID-19 in Da Nang, talks on the critical role of contact tracing and surveillance in suppressing COVID-19.

First TV spot on salt reduction broadcast on TV nationwide
First TV spot on salt reduction broadcast on TV nationwide
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A TV spot on salt reduction will be officially broadcast on the national and provincial television and radio channels as well as social media sites from August 19.

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Thi Thu Huong, head of the Department of Health Examination of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, talks on convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients.

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

HCM City detects one relapse case of COVID-19
 

Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of unemployed youths in Vietnam may double this year, while the employment prospects of 663 million young people in Asia and the Pacific face challenges as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

The latest Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has just tested negative for the virus twice at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Hanoi's restaurants &amp; cafes on the first day of social distancing
Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

Many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi strictly obeyed the social distancing rules on August 19. However, some did not comply with the regulations.

Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi authorities have closed the Tay Ho (West Lake) Temple for virus prevention after hundreds of people were seen visiting the place on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 