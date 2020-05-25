Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations

An information campaign on the dangers of smoking and smoking in public is being carried out at eight bus and ferry stations in HCM City from May 2020 to June 2021 on the occasion of the World Smoke-Free Day on May 31.

Posters about the danger ofsmoking and information about smoking-in-publicviolationscan be seen at abus station in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of The Centre for Health Consultation and Community Development

The Centre for Health Consultation and Community Development, under the sponsorship of The Union and the support of Department of Transport, is carrying out the project.

The union is an influential network of members, including over 850 staff based in nine offices, and 25,000 rural health care providers, 15,000 community volunteers and thousands of partner organisations worldwide.

In the campaign, communication about the harm of smoking is done through posters and radio broadcasts at bus and ferry stations where brochures are also handed out to people.

Bus drivers and ticket controllers have also been told the need for a smoke-free environment and the harms of smoking.

According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in February, smokers suffer more severe symptoms if they have COVID-19.

Health experts said that nicotine is dangerous for pregnant women and that electronic and traditional cigarettes are similarly harmful.

The Centre for Health Consultation and Community Development also has been carrying out a project on enforcement of a smoke-free environmentsince October 2018.

One year after implementation, more than 3,000 passengers at Mien Tay Bus Station have seen the informational posters, while 114 people at Sài Gòn Bus Station were fined for smoking in public. A total of VNĐ58.6 million (US$2,513) in fines has been collected since the project began. — VNS