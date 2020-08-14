Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus.

She has been living in misery as she is bullied for her unusual height of 6’7".

Hoa’s mother, Mrs Tran Thi Nga, shared: “At birth Hoa was an unusually long baby with a weight of only 1,8kg and diagnosed with a congenital disease. This, adding to poverty, gave rise to the fact that we had to work our fingers to the bone in order to provide for our child.” She and her husband are under 5’7" in height.

Hoa was conventionally sent to school. Despite being a very late-talking child, by the age of 4, her height had already outshone her peers. Nonetheless, her chronic illness and blurred vision caused Hoa to quit her studies as a fifth grader. She then stayed home and joined her parents to help them earn their living.

Getting teased for her height, strangers asking if she is on stilts, being called a giant, always having clothes tailored, or buying men’s shoes… these are the things Hoa has had to live with. And these were not even the worst parts. Those who say appearance means nothing do not understand how much of a disadvantage her height has been to her. In other words, it’s very hurtful that no one wants to befriend Hoa.

“My circle is only some from my neighborhood, and I barely have any friends, and have never reached anywhere further than my home, either," Hoa said.

More than two years ago, Mrs. Nga's husband passed away after an illness, and their lives are now even much harder to handle. Their daily work, which is to strip coconut leaves for sale, fails to offer them basic coverage. Hoa and her mother depend chiefly on a monthly state subsidy.

Miserably, she feels her height has even stood in the way of her love life and she has never had a boyfriend, not even a marriage.

Her life is a series of sufferings. “My only wish is to be just an ordinary human with normal health, not to be a burden to mom," she confided.

With feelings of pity, Mrs. Hoa said: “There comes a time when everybody ties the wedding knot. Still, my child isn’t lucky enough to have that. In return for her abnormality, she is such a dutiful daughter who takes care of me regardless of any circumstances. So lately, I’ve been wondering, who will be there to take my place when I’m gone; she needs love.”

The local government of Ngai Hung commune often energetically mobilizes sponsors to support families in poverty, including hers. As for Hoa, she receives a monthly allowance of VND405,000 as one of the severely disabled.

Hoa and her mom

Confiding their story of lives full of obstacles

It’s so hurtful to be dubbed as “a giant”

They’re stripping coconut leaves to sell to broom makers as a day-to-day job with low-pay.

Thien Chi