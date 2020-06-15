Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 09:49:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion

 
 
16/06/2020    09:46 GMT+7

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion

Riverbank erosion caused one side of Rach Cam Bridge to collapse into the river, blocking traffic on Provincial Road No 918 in Can Tho City on June 10. 

One of the new anti-erosion projects is an embankment worth VND223.4 billion ($9.6 million) along the O Mon River in O Mon District’s Thoi Hoa Ward.

Another embankment will also be built along the river section in Ô Mon District’s Thoi An Ward, with an investment of VND117 billion ($5 million).

A project worth VND195.8 billion ($8.4 million) will include a new embankment to protect erosion-prone areas near My Khanh Market in Phong Dien District.

A section of Provincial Road No 918 will be repaired and upgraded at a cost of VND208.3 billion ($9 million).

The capital for these works will be sourced from the Central budget, local budget and other sources.

Construction of the projects is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Pham Van Hieu, chairman of the Can Tho City People's Council, has asked the city’s People’s Committee to complete procedures quickly for the projects and submit them to the Prime Minister for approval.

 

The city’s People’s Committee is requested to direct relevant agencies to implement the projects right after the central government disbursed capital, he said.

A river bank erosion caused the collapse of one side of Rach Cam Bridge into the Binh Thuy River, blocking traffic on Provincial Road No 918 in Can Tho City on June 10.

According to the city’s Department of Transport, a new Rach Cam Bridge will be built to replace the old one and is expected to be completed within two months.

On May 13, serious erosion occurred along Binh Thuy River over a length of 400m, causing two houses to fall into the river.

At least 17 erosion spots, covering a total length of 1,000m along the riverbanks, were recorded in the city by the end of May.

The erosion affected 37 houses and caused four houses of them to collapse into the river, with damage estimated at more than VND12 billion ($517,000).  VNS

Can Tho to build concrete embankments in eroded areas

Can Tho to build concrete embankments in eroded areas

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Can Tho plans to build concrete embankments in some of the city’s eroded areas, according to Vo Thanh Thong, chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee.

Experts worry about the fate of Mekong Delta

Experts worry about the fate of Mekong Delta

If uncontrolled sand exploitation continues, Mekong Delta will disappear in the future, experts warn.

 
 

Other News

.
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  23 giờ trước 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Nearly 165 flights of Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Management and unscheduled inspections of food safety and hygiene should be enhanced with stricter measures as the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet been extinguished, said the National Steering committee on Food Safety and Hygiene.

Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân
Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Following a house fire in which three people were killed, HCMC’s investigative police agency reported they have checked security camera footage and discovered a 50-year-old man carrying two cans of gasoline and starting the blaze.

Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/06/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Sydney, Australia has challenged herself to walk 20,000 steps per day for the entire of June to raise funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 