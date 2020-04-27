Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Can Tho: Facebooker jailed for 18 months for anti-State posts

 
 
28/04/2020    01:15 GMT+7

A Facebooker in Can Tho has been sentenced to 18 months in prison on charge of “taking advantage of the rights to freedom and democracy to infringe upon State interests, legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals”

in accordance with Article 331 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Can Tho: Facebooker jailed for 18 months for anti-State posts hinh anh 1

Chung Hoang Chuong at the court (Photo: Internet)

The verdict said on September 15, 2019, investigation police of Ninh Kieu district discovered that a Facebook account named “Chuong May Man”, owned and used by Chung Hoang Chuong, published many articles distorting and sabotaging the Party and State, blackening the Party and local leaders, which ran counter to the Party policies and guidelines and State laws.

 

On January 10, 2020, the local police raided Chuong’s home and confiscated electronic equipment and mobile phones.

Checking the Facebook account, they found 16 articles written in 101 pages of A4 size that contained negative contents, seriously hurting State rights and interests as well as legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals.

About the disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc, Chuong also wrote and shared articles that distorted, fabricated and hurted the prestige and honour of officers on duty./.VNA

 
 
