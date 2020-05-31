Can Tho: One dies, 180 houses damaged in heavy rain

One person has been killed and at least 180 houses damaged in heavy rain in Can Tho City on Saturday afternoon, according to the municipal steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue.

The heavy rain submerged streets in Can Tho City. — Photo tienphong.vn

The victim was a 32-year-old duck farmer in Thoi Tan Commune, Thoi Lai District. He rounded up his ducks to escape the heavy rain and was struck by lightning.

Thoi Lai District is the locality bearing the most serious consequences with 111 houses damaged. The heavy rain also affected Co Do, Thot Not and Vinh Thanh districts.

Nguyen Quy Ninh, chief of the steering committee secretariat, said victims of the heavy rain would receive an allowance from the provincial fund for natural disaster prevention and control. The dead victim’s family will receive about VNĐ5 million (US$210) whereas the others will receive funds based on the amount of damage sustained to their homes.

Can Tho City saw heavy rain and strong winds at about 3pm on Saturday. It lasted for about an hour and submerged a number of streets. The rainfall measured at more than 45mm. — VNS