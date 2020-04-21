Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/04/2020 05:32:27 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19

 
 
21/04/2020    13:31 GMT+7

A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19

Heather O'Brien with her daughter Darcy Dobson

Image copyrightFacebook

A national virtual vigil will be held this week to honour the victims of Canada's deadliest shooting, which unfolded in Nova Scotia as the province was locked-down due to coronavirus.

Virus restrictions continue and authorities said they would not be lifted to allow public gatherings to mourn victims.

At least 18 people were shot dead by a gunman during a 12-hour weekend rampage.

The gunman was killed by police.

Who were the victims?

In the weeks leading up to her death, Heather O'Brien was busy caring for the elderly during the provincial-wide lockdown. 

"First day off after 6 back tomorrow. First day I allowed myself to relax an inch," she wrote on her Facebook page on 9 April.

"My small space in life is marching on. I know atm [at the moment] all I love and cherish are ok. I am truly blessed."

Ten days later, Ms O'Brien would be killed near her hometown of Debert, Nova Scotia when a gunman disguised as a policeman killed at least 18 people, burning several buildings before dying in a shoot-out with police.

PM Trudeau: Canadians "heartbroken" after country's deadliest shooting

Ms O'Brien's daughter Darcy Dobson said on Facebook that "a monster" murdered her mother.

"The pain comes and goes in waves. I feel like I'm outside of my own body. This can't be real. At 9:59 am she sent her last text message to our family group chat. By 10:15 she was gone," she wrote Sunday evening, about ten hours after her mother was killed.

Ms Dobson said she wants "everyone to remember how kind she was" and how much she loved being a nurse and a grandmother, not "the horrible way that she died".

Ms O'Brien had continued to work on the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a home-care nurse with the non-profit Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), with whom she had been employed for 17 years. Another VON employee, Kristen Beaton, was also killed during the shooting.

Ms Beaton, worked for VON as a continuing care assistant and had been on the job when she was killed, according to her neighbour Penny Marchbank.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Kristen Beaton was a young wife, mother and health care worker

She was married and had a young child.

"Kristen Beaton however will live on with all of the wonderful things she has done in her short lifetime and the thousands of lives she has effected in so many loving and wonderful ways," her neighbour said on Facebook.

VON president and CEO Jo-Anne Poirier told the BBC: "All of our frontline care providers are heroes. Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O'Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON. We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families".

Constable Heidi Stevenson, who had served in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police force for 23 years, was on duty when she was killed.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson was killed responding to the attack

"Constable Stevenson died protecting others, she was answering the call of duty, something she had been doing with the RCMP for 23 years," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday during his daily press briefing.

"With unwavering courage & compassion, the RCMP patrol these roads to keep us safe as they have for hundreds of years."

Jenny Kierstead confirmed on Facebook that her sister, Lisa McCully, a mother of two, was also one of the victims.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
McCully had been a school teacher at Debert Elementary School, according to the school's website.

"Our hearts are broken today as we attempt to accept the loss of my sister, Lisa McCully, who was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Portapique last night," she wrote on Facebook.

"Our condolences go out to the other family members who are affected by this tragedy. Thank you for your support, it's a hard day."

Not all the victims - all adult men and women, according to police - have been named.

The CBC reported that correctional officer Sean McLeod and his partner Alanna Jenkins were among the victims.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the funeral costs of a family of three, Jolene Oliver her husband Aaron (Friar) Tuck and their daughter Emily Tuck.

Ms Oliver's sister Tammy Oliver-McCurdie began the fundraiser, and says her niece was 17 years old, played the fiddle and enjoyed fixing cars with her dad.

 

Married couple Jamie Blair and Greg Blair were killed Sunday, according to a relative.

"My family has been through so much, no one should have ever had to deal with this. I love you both so much, & sending all my love to my family & every other families who lost someone today," said Jessica MacBurnie on Facebook.

The Globe and Mail reported that Corrie Ellison, a social worker worker in his 40s, was also among the victims.

Charlene Bagley said her father, Tom Bagley, died while checking in on an explosion that was allegedly caused by the gunmen.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19

"He died trying to help, which if you knew him, you knew that was just who he was all the time. I know he meant something to so many people," she said on Facebook.

What do authorities know about the shooting?

The deadliest shooting in modern Canadian history unfolded over 12 hours at the weekend, beginning on Saturday near the rural town of Portapique.

Little is known about what motivated the suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, or how he chose his victims.

At about 23:32 on Saturday (02:32 GMT on Sunday), officers responded to a "firearms complaint" at a home and advised residents to lock themselves indoors.

The officers found "several casualties" inside and outside the home, but did not find the suspect.

A neighbour told CBC News that he saw three properties were also on fire in the area at the time.

The gunman was identified on Sunday after carrying out shootings over a series crime scenes that police said were "scattered across the province".

Authorities are in the early stages of the "extremely complex investigation", said Chief Superintendent of the Nova Scotia RCMP Chris Leather.

Including the suspect, there are some 19 victims across 16 crime scenes, including five structure fires, Mr Leather said on Monday.

"We believe there may be victims within the remains of those homes which burned to the ground," Mr Leather said.

Some victims were known to the suspect but others were selected at random, Mr Leather said, though he would not elaborate on the nature of these relationships.

At some points in the 12-hour rampage, the suspect travelled in a car made to look like an RCMP cruiser. The replica looked "identical in every way" to an authentic one, Mr Leather said.

He also wore an RCMP uniform, either an "actual uniform or very good facsimiles", he said.

"The fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act."

RCMP officials say more victims may be identified in the remains of some of the burnt-out buildings.

Due to provincial restrictions on public gatherings put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19, there can be no mass public vigil.

Instead, a national online vigil will be held on Friday evening, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will attend virtually.

"As we learn more about what happened yesterday, it important that we come together to support communities," he said Monday.

Mr Trudeau said that his Liberal party was "on the verge" of introducing bans to assault style weapons before parliament was dissolved amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have every intention of moving forward", once the outbreak is curbed, he said.

The White House sent condolences from US President Donald Trump.

"The United States and Canada share a special, enduring bond," a statement read.

"As friends and neighbours, we will always stand with one another through our most trying times and greatest challenges. The United States strongly condemns these murders, and our prayers are with the victims and their families." BBC

Canada shooting: Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia

Canada shooting: Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia

An attacker dressed as a policeman kills at least 16 in one of the country's worst mass shootings.

 
 

Other News

.
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Recovery from Covid-19 can be a lengthy process, depending on how seriously people get the virus.

Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Kenyans worry about being put into coronavirus quarantine where conditions are said to be like prison.

Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

To 6:00 pm on April 20, Vietnam had not recorded any new case of COVID-19, and 12 more cases were declared cured, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The messages have caught public attention and been widely shared over the last few days.

India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Experts question if India can effectively fight the outbreak if it will only pay for some tests.

Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Border soldiers in the central province of Quang Nam are living in difficult conditions while doing Covid-19 prevention work.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The three last cruise ships still sailing with passengers will dock today - and one has had quite the odyssey.

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Negative results for F1 cases of Samsung Display Vietnam

Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Residents demand relaxation of infection prevention measures despite signs it is too soon to reopen.

Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Despite no cases of COVID-19 reported in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak, the area is still on high alert.

Vietnam aims to reduce malnutrition among ethnic minority children
Vietnam aims to reduce malnutrition among ethnic minority children
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to reduce the rate of underweight and malnourished children under five to less than 15 percent by 2030.

. Latest news

