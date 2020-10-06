Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has spoken highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country should be taken as a model in the fight.
E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) were not safe for children, adolescents or young people, and these new products targeting young people had in fact created a new generation of addicts, experts warned.
Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and departments of Labour invalids and Social Affairs in eight cities
Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.
The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.
The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.
