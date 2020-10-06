Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on October 8 received three first train carriages which will be used for metro line No. 1 at Khanh Hoi port of the southern city.

Deputy director of Sai Gon Port, Nguyen Quoc Hung, said that the train which was brought from Japan by Philippine Bayani Ship arrived at Khanh Hoi Port at 3am on October 8.

"It would take one day to unload the carriages from the ship," Hung said. "They then will be transported to the metro route’s Long Binh Depot on October 10."

According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCM City, the Metro Line 1 has 17 trains which are being produced in Japan. In the first stage, the line will use three-carriage trains.

The three-carriage trains are 61.5- metre long, 2.95- metre wide allowing a maximum speed of 110 kilometres per hour. It can transport 930 passengers.

The train is designed with a simple interior design that is easy to be cleaned and maintained. Its colours are blue and grey.

Up to 85% of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line is scheduled for being finished by the end of this year.

The 20-km Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line which had an initial investment capital of VND17.38 trillion was passed in 2009 by the prime minister. At that time, the project did not belong to the list approved by the National Assembly. However, after that, its investment capital was raised to VND47.32 trillion, so it had to seek the National Assembly’s consideration.

