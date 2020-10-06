Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City

08/10/2020    15:02 GMT+7

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on October 8 received three first train carriages which will be used for metro line No. 1 at Khanh Hoi port of the southern city.

The first train of HCM City’s Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) arrived in the city's Khanh Hoi Port on the morning of October 8.

Deputy director of Sai Gon Port, Nguyen Quoc Hung, said that the train which was brought from Japan by Philippine Bayani Ship arrived at Khanh Hoi Port at 3am on October 8.

"It would take one day to unload the carriages from the ship," Hung said. "They then will be transported to the metro route’s Long Binh Depot on October 10."

According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCM City, the Metro Line 1 has 17 trains which are being produced in Japan. In the first stage, the line will use three-carriage trains.

The three-carriage trains are 61.5- metre long, 2.95- metre wide allowing a maximum speed of 110 kilometres per hour. It can transport 930 passengers.

The train is designed with a simple interior design that is easy to be cleaned and maintained. Its colours are blue and grey.

Up to 85% of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line is scheduled for being finished by the end of this year.

The 20-km Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line which had an initial investment capital of VND17.38 trillion was passed in 2009 by the prime minister. At that time, the project did not belong to the list approved by the National Assembly. However, after that, its investment capital was raised to VND47.32 trillion, so it had to seek the National Assembly’s consideration.

The first batch of carriages departs Kasado port in Japan before arriving at Khanh Hoi port in HCM City. Once up and running, metro route No.1 from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 to Suoi Tien theme park in District 9 will feature a total of 17 trains, all of which are made in Japan. Each train will be 61.5 metres long and will be capable of carrying 930 passengers at a time.

Nguyen Quoc Hung, deputy director of Sai Gon Port JSC, talks about plans to receive the first batch of carriages with the media.
The carriages are transported aboard the Bayani which spends eight days traveling from Japan before arriving in HCM City on October 8.
It takes approximately a day to unload the carriages for the HCM City metro line No. 1.
A 32-m long trailer is used to transport the carriages from Khanh Hoi port in District 4 to Long Binh depot in District 9.
Originally the carriages had been scheduled to arrive in early April, although the plans were disrupted due to global travel restrictions relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
VOV/Dtinews

Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

 
 

