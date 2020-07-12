Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/07/2020 18:26:06 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021

13/07/2020    17:20 GMT+7

The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme. 

Those vehicles exiting the city center will not be subject to the fee.

A street near HCMC's Tan Son Nhat airport is crowded with vehicles. The city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period - PHOTO: TNO

The People’s Council requested the municipal government to reach a consensus with local residents and come up with a specific roadmap before rolling out the fee collection and ensure the charge is in line with measures to limit individual vehicles in the city.

Besides this, the city has to develop adequate infrastructure facilities, bus networks and motorcycle parking lots in addition to providing electric motorcycle and bicycle services before adopting measures to restrict the use of individual vehicles in the city center.

Some transport experts agreed that charging cars to enter the downtown area is among the solutions to ease traffic congestion.

Lam Thieu Quan, general director of Tien Phong Technology JSC (ITD), said the fee collection was the right move during the current time to deal with worsening traffic congestion and air pollution. Earlier, ITD was allowed by the municipal government to research a project to set up nonstop toll collection booths to charge cars heading to the center of the city.

The company had proposed that a State body would take charge of the toll collection, while the city could hire a private firm to operate the project.

According to Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Le Ninh, the city should leverage technology to manage and regulate the traffic system. In the long run, it should develop residential areas that offer all amenities to local residents, so the demand for travelling is reduced as a result, he advised. SGT

HCM City Department of Transport announced that they will start taking photos of illegally-parked cars and issue fines to the owners from March 10.  

 
Ten bus operators in HCMC, which are operating most of the buses in the city, have asked the municipal government for a temporary suspension of services from August 15 due to mounting debts, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The alleged victim said the harassment included the mayor of Seoul sending semi-naked pictures.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Relatives of Daniel Lewis Lee's victims had sought to delay the execution because of coronavirus.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The fourth victim from an accident in which a car fell into the sea on Friday night has died, said Trinh Van Manh, director of the Quang Ninh Province General Hospital.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Three people have died and two others are in hospital in the northern province of Ha Giang after mistakenly eating a soup containing ngón poisonous leaves on Sunday.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from HCMC to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai Airport at 11pm the same day.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Ben Tre Province authorities have sought VND250 billion (US$10.7 million) from the Government to build reservoirs to store freshwater and avoid a shortage due to drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

More than 30.8 million people aged 15 and above have been adversely affected by COVID-19, either losing their jobs or having their salaries seriously slashed.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded two more imported cases returning from Russia, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 372, the Ministry of Health said in its coronavirus update on July 12.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Two more local people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been diagnosed with bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria as the outbreak is spreading in the region, the provincial Centre of Diseases Control said on July 12.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours - around a quarter of all of the United States' daily infections.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A new high-speed boat service between HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province was launched last Friday.

SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

The runway extension project at Con Dao Airport will reclaim 120 metres from the sea and cost VND2.3trn (US$99m).

SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.

SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.

SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

An official in Ho Chi Minh City said it was not fair if the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) did not allow students to continue attending because of conflicts with their parents.

