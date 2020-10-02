Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Bach Dang Street in Da Nang. The city has piloted smart parking fee collection application, My Parking.vn, for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – from October to November. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh

All vehicle owners can pay cashless parking fees with electronic wallets like MoMo, VNPTPay and ViettelPay, domestic ATM cards or QR codes.

Last year, the department, in co-operation with Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) piloted parking fees through smartphones and SMS.

The city now has 15 car parks in the inner city and plans to develop 158 by 2030, including public underground car parks

According to traffic police, Da Nang has 69,000 cars, 800,000 motorbikes and more than 5,000 electric bikes, excluding cars and personal vehicles from outside localities that visit the city every day.

The city has 14 streets where parking is only allowed on odd or even dates in the two downtown districts of Hai Chau and Thanh Khe.

The city opened its first underground car park on Tran Phu Street to accommodate 179 cars and 1,500 motorbikes in 2015.

Da Nang has a population of 1.1 million and is expected to increase to 2.5 million people and host 15 million tourists by 2030.

Cashless payments for garbage fee collection will be applied in the city this month with different options including internet banking, online payment, banking service or QR code.

At least 700 households in the city have been paying garbage fees through the online payment system since early this year.

Last month, the city put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information and connect with local authorities.

Da Nang, aims to become a smart city by 2025. VNS

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.