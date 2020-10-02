Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang

03/10/2020    20:05 GMT+7

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Bach Dang Street in Da Nang. The city has piloted smart parking fee collection application, My Parking.vn, for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – from October to November. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh

All vehicle owners can pay cashless parking fees with electronic wallets like MoMo, VNPTPay and ViettelPay, domestic ATM cards or QR codes.

Last year, the department, in co-operation with Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) piloted parking fees through smartphones and SMS.

The city now has 15 car parks in the inner city and plans to develop 158 by 2030, including public underground car parks

According to traffic police, Da Nang has 69,000 cars, 800,000 motorbikes and more than 5,000 electric bikes, excluding cars and personal vehicles from outside localities that visit the city every day. 

The city has 14 streets where parking is only allowed on odd or even dates in the two downtown districts of Hai Chau and Thanh Khe.

The city opened its first underground car park on Tran Phu Street to accommodate 179 cars and 1,500 motorbikes in 2015.

 

Da Nang has a population of 1.1 million and is expected to increase to 2.5 million people and host 15 million tourists by 2030.

Cashless payments for garbage fee collection will be applied in the city this month with different options including internet banking, online payment, banking service or QR code.

At least 700 households in the city have been paying garbage fees through the online payment system since early this year.

Last month, the city put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information and connect with local authorities.

Da Nang, aims to become a smart city by 2025.  VNS

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

 
 

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Four local vaccine manufacturers are putting every effort into developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with one of the manufacturers expected to conduct phase one and phase two clinical trials by 2021, 

Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Winning the gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) for the second time, Bui Hong Duc says he does not intend to study abroad, but will enroll at a university in Vietnam.

HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

HCM City authorities have connected emergency telephone numbers 113, 114 and 115 to make it more convenient for people needing emergency healthcare, firefighting and rescue services.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Leading Vietnamese mathematicians recently met to discuss the burning issues in math teaching and research in Vietnam.

Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1, 2020 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until October 31, the Immigration Department announced on September 30.

Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung speaks about the 1,800ha of land that will be made available for the construction of Long Thanh Airport in October

