02/10/2020 13:38:07 (GMT +7)
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM

02/10/2020    11:31 GMT+7

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

The city’s Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee had a meeting on September 30 with districts’ leaders, discussing socio-economic development in the first nine months of the year and implementation of tasks in the last three months.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM

Hue said at the meeting that despite the big impact of Covid-19, Hanoi still saw encouraging results in social-economic development in Q3 and the first nine months of the year.

Regarding economic development, Hue asked about the reasons behind the sharp decrease in imports and if the decrease was because of lower demand for input materials for domestic production. He also raised questions about the opening of 14 sales centers in districts and towns, the organization of the night sales week, and the demand stimulus program.

Hue said Hanoi must not be satisfied with the 3.5 percent GRDP in 2020 as predicted by GSO.

“Hanoi needs to obtain the highest growth rate in Q4, so that it can obtain a growth rate of 4-5 percent in the whole year of 2020,” Hue said.

Relevant agencies have been requested to check the implementation of registered projects. If investors receive land and don’t implement the projects as promised, the projects must be revoked and given to other investors.

Regarding the problems with the Cat Linh – Ha Dong Railway project, Hue said he has sent a letter to the PM and the PM has promised to convene a meeting with the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies to discuss how to deal with the problems.

As for urban programming, Hue said Hanoi is one of 10 localities which have still not approved planning tasks. The the municipal authorities need to fulfill the approval soon to report to the PM.

 

Hoan Kiem district People’s Committee Chair Pham Tuan Long made three proposals to the municipal authorities.

First, the district wants to get approval to try the night-time economy model. Second, it wants to expand the space of the walking street in Hoan Kiem Lake area. Third, it asked to allow the execution of the ‘0 km milestone’ as the milestone design competition has been completed.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said her department is joining forces with the Hoan Kiem district authorities to implement the night-time economy model on a trial basis. The department plans to ask the city to apply the model on a large scale in other districts as well.

Night economic activities in Hoan Kiem will focus on culture, entertainment services, dining, shopping, healthcare, travel, transportation, and finance and banking. 

Huong Quynh

Private investors lack interest in railway projects

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

 
 

