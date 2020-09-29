Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned

A grand ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi will be held at Ly Thai To Garden in the heart of Hanoi on the evening of October 10, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

At Ly Thai To Monument (Photo: VNA)

As many as 500 delegates, including generations of leaders of the city, heroic Vietnamese mothers, artists, and intellectuals will attend.

Two delegations of Hanoi will offer incense to King Ly Thai To at Den Do Temple in Bac Ninh province and the ancient royal capital of Hoa Lu in Ninh Binh province at 9am on October 4 and at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and Ly Thai To Monument at 7am in Hanoi on October 10.

More events will be held, including a seminar on cultural resources in Hanoi’s innovative city development strategy on September 28, a high-level symposium on Hanoi initiative - smart city on October 2, a gathering marking the 60th anniversary of Hanoi - Hue - Saigon twinning relations (October 8) on October 3, and a music show marking the occasion at the Hanoi Opera House on the same day.

The Hanoi chapter of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will host a “I Love Hanoi” festival, which features a high-level conference on connecting overseas Vietnamese to build a national start-up ecosystem, a music show “Proud of Vietnam”, a ceremony honouring good children in Hanoi, a junior sports competition on October 9, celebrations for the anniversary on Dinh Tien Hoang Street on October 10, and a music show, “Hanoi - Aspiration of a Flying Dragon”, at Ly Thai To Garden on October 13.

The city will also launch a design competition, “Hanoi creativity space”, on October 26./.VNA