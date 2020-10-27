Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/10/2020 15:32:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Central region battens down the hatches

27/10/2020    14:11 GMT+7

Residents have been instructed to leave temporary housing in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang before 5pm on Tuesday before Storm Molave makes landfall on Wednesday.

Central region battens down the hatches
Thousands of fishing boats have docked at Tho Quang Port in Da Nang to escape from Storm Molave. VNS Photos Cong Thanh 

Authorities made the emergency announcement on Monday afternoon, calling for people and fishing boats to find safe shelter.

Schools in the central region will also be closed from October 27-28.

People in the region have been warned to shore up their houses to protect their property, while fishing boats were called in to dock on Monday morning. Thousands of boats had already made their way to Tho Quang Port as of Sunday afternoon.

Central region battens down the hatches
Thousands of fishing boats in the central provinces dock at Tho Quang fishing port in Da Nang City as Typhoon Molave will make a landfall on October 28.
 

The central region experienced severe damage from Typhoon Xangsane in 2006, with 276,000 houses either damaged or flooded.

In 2013, Storm Nari damaged more than 1,000 houses in Da Nang.

The region has yet to recover from historic floods and landslides that hit over the past two weeks.  VNS

Storm Molave to lash central region

Storm Molave to lash central region

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

 
 

Other News

.
Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been hailed for overcoming two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with the minimum casualties thanks to a variety of measures it has applied, especially the enforcement of masking regulation is essential to outbreak containment.

Storm Molave to lash central region
Storm Molave to lash central region
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

Another storm heading toward East Sea
Another storm heading toward East Sea
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts

Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 