Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings

Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.

A man offers incense to the Hung Kings at the relic site in Phu Tho province

The Hung Kings are commemorated eachyear on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April2 this year, as an occasion for the nation to express gratitude to the ancestors.



This year, due to impact of theCOVID-19 pandemic, the Hung Kings festival has been streamlined to essentialrituals, and participants also took preventive measures as recommended byhealth agencies.



The same day, a delegation of leadersof Ho Chi Minh City offered incense and flower in tribute to the HungKings at the memorial site dedicated to the nation’s legendary founders in theNational Historical-Cultural Park in the city’s District 9.



The delegation was led by Politburomember and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan offers incense to the nation's legendary founders



According to Chairwoman of themunicipal Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau, the city has not organizedcelebrations on the occasion this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic.



The ritual of worshipping the HungKings was recognised by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage ofHumanity in 2012./.VNA