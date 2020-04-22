Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 00:52:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO

 
 
22/04/2020    12:48 GMT+7

Despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity is emerging for Vietnam to build the foundations of a more inclusive growth path, which leaves no one behind once recovery begins, according to the ILO in Vietnam.

Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO hinh anh 1

Workers of a garment firm in An Giang province wait in line while keeping two metres apart to enter the factory 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) made the statement in its April 21 briefing note on impact of COVID-19 on economic activity and employment in Vietnam’s labour market.

As the COVID-19 situation developed, the Vietnamese Government implemented increasingly stringent measures that have proven effective in containing the health crisis.

The country’s economic performance, however, is affected by measures adopted to confront the pandemic in Vietnam and across the world, as similar measures taken by other countries across the world have large-scale, indirect effects on Vietnam’s economy, said the ILO.

The organisation added that the reduction in economic output expected per sector over the first two quarters of 2020 is influenced by the vulnerability of each sector to the direct effects of COVID-19 containment, or indirect ones, or both.

“By the end of the second quarter, the crisis can affect the livelihood of 4.6 to 10.3 million workers, whether through a decline in working hours, in wages or, ultimately, job loss,” the ILO forecast.

It also envisaged two scenarios: one lower-impact scenario in which containment measures are eased during the second quarter, and one higher-impact scenario where the measures remain largely in place.

Workers in the informal economy will be severely affected due to their lack of state-funded social safety nets. Vulnerable workers are especially exposed to economic risk, since most of them work informally in low-paid occupations, and are unlikely to be able to count on savings. Female workers are over-represented in most sectors experiencing widespread reduction in economic activity.

The actual extent of livelihood loss will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and the measures taken by the Vietnamese Government and other countries. The unprecedented nature of the shock created by the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to predict its developments by means of comparison with any past crises. Countries are finding themselves in uncharted territory, taking a variety of approaches to the containment, and adjusting them based on their own experience and that of others.

Vietnam has been working to ease restrictions in some parts of the country for one week. The measure excludes several provinces and the country’s main economic centres of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. And where it applies, it does not remove social distancing rules altogether. Still, this measure will bring some relief to the direct channels of economic shock.

 

The IMF expects negative economic growth for 2020 in over 170 countries, with a partial recovery in 2021. However, countries across the world are taking bold actions to support their respective economies.

In Vietnam, the Government is unveiling a range of monetary and fiscal measures to keep enterprises afloat and safeguard incomes in the short term. Plans to push economic recovery in the medium and long term are taking shape.

In the meantime, however, Vietnam’s trade partners are in the midst of the COVID-19 fight.

In the medium term, even if Vietnam should choose to lift social distancing measures in the whole country, the crisis (whether directly or indirectly brought to the country’s economy) may affect overall consumption by eroding the financial means of individuals, and therefore the ability of domestic demand to sustain the economy.

Vietnam has addressed the COVID-19 health crisis with resolve and strength, and most importantly, with an aim of protecting all women and men and leaving no one behind. The same approach needs to be directed at economic, social and labour market challenges.

This is a critical time to ensure that socio-economic policy response is designed to be inclusive, is based on tripartite consultations, and reaches the most vulnerable on the labour market, the ILO noted./. VNA

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers

Country Director of the ILO Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee has said that ILO Vietnam was ready to help the Vietnamese Government, employers and employees to find suitable jobs as the coronavirus takes its toll on the health and labour markets and the economy.

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

 
 

Other News

.
Offenders can get employment loans after finishing jail sentences
Offenders can get employment loans after finishing jail sentences
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

From the middle of June this year, offenders who complete their jail sentences or are released under presidential amnesty can access loans offered by the National Employment Fund and apply for jobs in public projects.

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators
VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway
HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Traffic Safety Committee has asked the Traffic Safety Department in HCM City and Binh Duong Province to verify media reports on nails spread along stretches of National Highway No 1.

India coronavirus lockdown: Broke tourists rescued from cave
India coronavirus lockdown: Broke tourists rescued from cave
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The six tourists moved into a cave after running out of money when India went into lockdown.

Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation
Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

In order not to interrupt education and training due to Covid-19 outbreak, many universities in Vietnam have proactively implemented e-learning methods.

Coronavirus: World risks ‘biblical’ famines due to pandemic – UN
Coronavirus: World risks ‘biblical’ famines due to pandemic – UN
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The number of people facing starvation could almost double, the World Food Programme warns.

No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response
No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday's afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures.

Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.

Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

On Tuesday, Italy recorded a drop in the number of people currently infected for the second day in a row.

HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City is seeking approval to be removed from the list of 12 provinces and cities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and instead be placed at a medium risk level after April 22,

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 21
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City Police have broken up a payday loan ring headed by Chinese nationals, with some 60,000 debtors suffering cutthroat interest rates of 1,095 per cent per year.

Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Nguyen Dac Tuu, 76, of Nguyen Trai Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi, was very happy when his pension for April and May was brought to him at home.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Why these Americans protesting during a pandemic - explained.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 