06/07/2020 10:29:28 (GMT +7)
Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas

06/07/2020    10:27 GMT+7

The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/NĐ-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.  

Airplanes grounded at Noi Bai International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new law on immigration takes effect from July 1 amid Vietnam's foreign entry ban. 

Foreigners who enjoy visa exemptions for travel to border or coastal economic areas, in case of wanting to go to other locations, will need to be guaranteed by organisations or individuals in Vietnam, following visa application procedures at the immigration authority according to Article 19. 

Citizens of countries unilaterally exempted from visa for travel to Vietnam's border or coastal economic areas who want to go to other locations in Vietnam must have immigration authorities cancel their old temporary residence certificates and issue new ones if their stays are under 15 days. If their stays are longer than 15 days, they have to apply for visas. 

For foreigners exempted from visas for travelling to Vietnam’s border or coastal economic areas under international treaties to which Vietnam is a member, if their temporary residence duration expires and they wish to go to other places in Vietnam, the granting of visas must comply with international treaties.

 

The immigration control unit grants temporary residence certificates to foreigners on entry by stamping their passports or separate visas. The immigration control unit does not issue temporary residence certificates for foreigners entering through automatic gates.

The decree takes effect from July 1, 2020. 

Vietnam's borders are still closed to foreigners to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, however, a limited number of experts and highly skilled workers are among the exceptions.

Everyone who enters the country must undergo 14 days of quarantine. — VNS

 
 

