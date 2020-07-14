Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/07/2020    21:11 GMT+7

The Hanoi People’s Court on July 3 sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for theft.

Nguyen Van Truong is at the court. — Photo giadinh.net.vn

Nguyen Van Truong, lives in Tram Troi Town, Hoai Duc District in Hanoi, at about 3am on August 25 last year drove his motorbike to the Lideco residential zone in Tram Troi Town to steal.

Truong discovered a villa owned by Nguyen Thi H., 39, was not locked. He climbed the wall and entered the villa.

He explored the villa while the five members of the family inside slept.

Truong found a necklace on the second floor and put it into his pocket.

He opened a wardrobe on the third floor to take a pair of shorts and then went to the fourth floor to take a bath.

Then he went downstairs to the second floor and had a meal in the kitchen.

By 5.30am, Truong went down to the first floor and saw a Ranger Rover car with the key. He opened the door and drove the car out.

Truong took the necklace to a store to sell, but the store owner refused to buy it because the necklace was fake gold, so he threw it away.

 

Then, instead of making his getaway, he drove the car back to the Lideco residential zone to listen to the news on the radio.

As for H., when she woke up and discovered the car was gone, she called the police.

H.’s father heard the news, so he went to her house at about 8.30am and discovered Truong was driving the car around. He immediately rushed out and blocked the car.

Truong assaulted him so H.’s father had to flee.

Truong left the car and went on foot to the residential zone and was captured by police.

The police determined that the car was worth VND1.2 billion (US$52,100), the fake-gold necklace worth VND730,000 ($30) and the shorts worth VND90,000 ($4). All the items were given back to H.’s family.  VNS

Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam

Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam

A convicted murderer who escaped from prison has been recaptured – after he was found playing online video games at an internet café.

Hanoi investigates alleged charity theft

Hanoi investigates alleged charity theft

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has requested departments and agencies urgently look into allegations that staff of a centre for the elderly and disabled have stolen charity goods.

 
 

