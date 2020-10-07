Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher

09/10/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Parents and teachers all have voiced concern about the new Vietnamese language curriculum for first graders, designed under the new general education program. They said the lessons are too difficult and heavy, which puts a burden on students.

In reply, Hung, chief author of the Vietnamese language textbook ‘Chan Troi Sang Tao’ (Creative Horizon), has reassured the public that students won’t be overloaded.

The number of teaching periods reserved for Vietnamese language for primary education under the new general education program is exactly the same as the old program.

However, first graders now have two more periods a week for Vietnamese language, while second graders have one more period than the old program. The number of periods are lower for third and fourth graders.

According to Hung, more periods were designed for first and second graders to help students develop their reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.

The new general education program sets higher skill requirements. All the textbooks for first graders by different authors were designed with higher outcome standards in reading, writing, speaking and listening skills than the textbooks of 20 years ago.

As the number of periods designed for Vietnamese language teaching is higher (70 periods a year), the teaching conditions and the environment for children is now better than 20 years ago. So meeting the new outcome standards is feasible.

“If the new textbooks for first graders are not designed to upgrade students’ reading, writing, speaking and listening skills, students won’t meet the outcome standards when finishing primary school,” Hung explained.

 

“The higher requirements for first graders are necessary and completely reasonable,” he added.

Hung went on to affirm that in the first period, not all textbooks have difficult lessons.

With the textbook in 2000, students learned letters and sounds (including 3 double sounds) in 31 lessons, including five review and storytelling ones. This means that teachers had five lessons a week, two periods for each lesson, or 62 periods in total (6 weeks, 10 periods a week).

‘Ket noi tri thuc voi cuoc song’ (connecting knowledge with life), the Vietnamese language textbook under the new general education program, has 30 lessons for letters and sounds, including six review and storytelling lessons.

“No worries. Students will read and write fluently when they finish the first grade,” Hung said. 

Le Huyen

Other News

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Seven years after being taken from the forest, Ho Van Lang is still spending most of his time by the forest where he had lived for over 40 years with his father.

Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Will Vietnam have a ‘Miracle on the Red River’ like South Korea's ‘Miracle on the Han River’?

Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A 48-year-old woman from HCM City lacked confidence around her friends after having half of her breast removed because of a cancerous tumour. 

Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The flexible and creative application of a strategy to prevent, detect, isolate, zone and control COVID-19 had played a decisive role in Vietnam’s successful battle against the pandemic, experts have said.

Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The central region of Vietnam is experiencing adverse downpours and floods due to being affected by a low pressure.

Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

In three months a short comedy video titled “Rút Không Kịp” by famous artist Huynh Lap has attracted 2.5 million views on Youtube.

Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on October 8 received three first train carriages which will be used for metro line No. 1 at Khanh Hoi port of the southern city.

German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has spoken highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country should be taken as a model in the fight.

Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The cost of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport has been cut by 2.4 trillion VND (103.5 million USD) by the State Appraisal Council.

Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

As of September, 31.8 million above-15-year-old labourers in Vietnam were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with either job losses, reduced working hours and income or rotational leave.

Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The idea of establishing Thu Duc City has been supported by experts and voters, but they want a special policy and better name for the city suited to the current epoch and future as well.

Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) were not safe for children, adolescents or young people, and these new products targeting young people had in fact created a new generation of addicts, experts warned.

Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were discharged from hospital on October 7, 84 days after their 12-hour separation surgery.

Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Many teachers say they have to ‘struggle’ with the curriculum for first graders, and feel worried about students in upland and disadvantaged areas.

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and departments of Labour invalids and Social Affairs in eight cities

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

