Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/10/2020 08:59:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts

31/10/2020    08:52 GMT+7

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts

Students in the northern port city of Hai Phong eagerly join a training class on how to cope with fake news on the internet held by the Vietnam News Agency Youth Union.

Nguyen Quang Dong, director of the Institute for Policy Research and Communication Development, told Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the issue is rooted in the weak awareness and poor digital security skills of internet users, including children. 

Digital security skills

“Using the internet and smartphones in Vietnam is like sitting on a big vehicle on a highway but without knowing safe driving skills. Without safe driving skills, even if the road is nice and good, an accident can happen easily,” said Dong.

“Our digital security skills education is very limited,” he said.

A deeper-rooted problem is that education has not been updated on technology trends, leading to a lack of training on digital security.

Teaching content is often lacking vividness and is rigid, so it is difficult to win children’s attention, he said.

Besides, in family education, parents can easily provide computers and smartphones for heir children, but they do not have enough knowledge and skills to guide and supervise them on safe use.

“Safeguarding in digital environments is a big challenge,” said Dong.

From the State's perspective, there are two jobs that are most important. The first is that educational programmes for citizens must feature not only computer knowledge but also digital skills.

Schools must have a digital skills subject instead of today's computer science. In this subject, students would not only learn programming, how to create files, software and word processing, but also how to behave on social networks.

“Teachers should teach children to distinguish inaccurate information, what is bullying on social networks, what to do when faced with bullying on social networks and teach children not to share any personal information on social media which can lead to long-term risks,” he said.

Dong said this subject must be educated early because preschoolers also have exposure to digital devices. 

Communication on digital security

 

Dong said he believed ministries also needed to implement a broad nationwide communication programme on digital security.

“In the past, we had traffic safety campaigns, nowadays we also need campaigns on safety in the digital environment because the harmful effects of unsafety on the internet are as great as traffic insecurity,” he said.

Vietnamese businesses and social networks in Vietnam have not paid much attention to the classification of information content to suit users’ ages.

In developed countries, said Dong, they carry out labelling for different ages. State regulators must monitor compliance with content classification for labelling and comply with corporate user protection responsibilities.

Social organisations also play a very important role in building awareness campaigns.

“I want to emphasise the synchronisation of State management agencies, businesses, and social organisations that will solve the problem comprehensively, more systematically and methodically. This is a long story, not a year or two, but a very long process for many years to come,” said Dong.

On the sidelines of the seminar on Early Education through interactive books held by the French Institute in Vietnam and Dinh Tị Books last Saturday in Hanoi, education expert Lai Thi Hai Ly told Tuổi trẻ that at present, many children are being "activated" by television and YouTube because their parents "release" their children to televisions and electronic devices.

“Some children watch television a lot, imitate English speaking on television very well, so their parents think they are a prodigy, but in fact, the child is just like a parrot with no thinking and no response. These children gradually only know to interact with televisions and the screens of electronic devices but lose the ability to interact and connect with people around them,” said Ly.

Ly suggested parents take their children out so they can interact with other people and the world around them.

Interactive books for children between zero and six years old are also a good choice, she added.

“The book is both like a child's toy, for children to touch, interact with and a tool for parents to connect with children because interactive books force parents and teachers to read with their children,” she said.

A five-year-old girl in Tan Phu District, HCM City died on October 12, reportedly after watching the "hangman game" videos on YouTube, according to Tuổi trẻ.  VNS

Increased internet use by children concerns parents

Increased internet use by children concerns parents

E-learning has become a popular model of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to become a new trend in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnamese parents turn to GPS watches to ensure kids' safety

Vietnamese parents turn to GPS watches to ensure kids' safety

Many parents are rushing to buy GPS watches to keep track of their children.  

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19 giờ trước 

Engineer Trinh Tan, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in North Morava and Ostrava, has been awarded with the first-class Order of national service of the Czech Republic State.

Stiffer fines for mask violators
Stiffer fines for mask violators
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government is planning to fine people who don’t wear masks in public places up to VND3,000,000 (US$130).

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Ministry raises warnings over winter-spring diseases

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Ngai is preparing to evacuate over 12,000 residents to avoid flooding in the downstream of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers.

A fun vision of learning what you please
A fun vision of learning what you please
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quang Tung and Luu Phuong Thao are two young and aspiring educators hoping to change conventional learning and teaching.

Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

More than 340 people who either had direct or indirect contact with a COVID-19 positive patient who was working in HCM City have all tested negative for the virus. 

Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.

Benefits of the personal identification number
Benefits of the personal identification number
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Colonel Nguyen Thi Thu Que, deputy director of the Legal Department of Administrative and Judicial Reform, the Ministry of Public Security, talks about the law on residence, which was recently discussed at the NA meeting this month.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

French consultants will give final assessments before the Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway is put into commercial operation, but they cannot come to Vietnam until November.

Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 